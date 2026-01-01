Telco sensors for blocked/empty chute detection
January 2026
Sensors & Transducers
Most industries have a problem with photoelectric sensors as contaminated environments make it difficult to operate them reliably. Telco sensors overcome this through powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution and guarantee reliable detection.
Blocked or empty chute is a common application in industry for hopper/crusher detection. The Telco Sensors system used for blocked chute detection consists of a PA 11 amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receivers (LR). Sensing ranges from 18 to 40 to 70 metres, with enough power to ‘see through’ buildup contamination. A hole is drilled through the chute on either side so the transmitter and receiver can be mounted in through beam mode, out of the product stream and at the desired height to prevent buildup that could damage the conveyor belt.
The amplifier has an adjustable on/off time delay. There is also a sensitivity adjustment on the PA and full power is used to allow for dust, dirt and misalignment. These features have made Telco’s infrared sensors a sought-after solution in tough of environments.
For more information contact Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencies, +27 31 701 4861, telco@telcosa.co.za, www.gailnortoninstrumentation.co.za
