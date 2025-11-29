Crash reconstruction tests advance vehicle safety research
January 2026
News
The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Scientific Multidisciplinary Advanced Research Technologies (SMART) Lab recently participated in a series of collaborative crash reconstruction tests held at Toyota’s Eston Test Track. The initiative formed part of ongoing research into vehicle dynamics, safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Toyota provided significant support by allowing their vehicles to be used in the tests, which aimed to validate vehicle performance and the accuracy of ADAS features. The CSIR joined the programme to conduct impact assessments using crash test dummies, analysing the forces exerted on occupants during sudden braking events. These tests were performed across various vehicle types and at speeds ranging from 40 to 100 km/h. Additional emergency braking tests were carried out with a SITRAK C9 commercial horse.
A major focus of the day was on evaluating ADAS technologies, which are AI-driven systems designed to detect pedestrians, animals, obstacles and other vehicles. The team conducted trials using inflatable pedestrian dummies and a blow-up rhino to simulate real-world conditions. Vehicles from Toyota, Lexus and GWM were tested, revealing that while AI systems have advanced significantly, human oversight remains essential for ensuring safety.
Further experiments examined lane-change dynamics to measure lateral acceleration and distance requirements at different speeds. The results provided valuable data for comparing theoretical models with real-world performance, highlighting significant differences between simulation outcomes and live testing.
The event also featured a presentation by MSc candidate, Whitney Mtolo, who is developing a standalone, universal control system for vehicles used in controlled crash scenarios.
The SMART Lab expressed appreciation to Accident Specialist for organising the event, and to all partners involved − Toyota, CSIR, SITRAK (Alpine Truck and Bus), Forensic Road Crash Investigation Services (FRCIS), and Forensic Collision Investigation (FCI). The collaboration provided an invaluable opportunity for cross-industry learning, helping advance understanding of vehicle technologies, safety mechanisms and public road safety awareness.
For more information contact Riaan Stopforth, UKZN, +27 72 255 3330, stopforth@ukzn.ac.za, www.ukzn.ac.za
