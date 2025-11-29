Accelerating Africa’s smart manufacturing future
January 2026
News
Automation Day, a dedicated one-day conference within the Manufacturing Indaba 2026, will bring together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers for an in-depth exploration of how automation is reshaping Africa’s manufacturing landscape. As the continent’s industrial sector gears up for rapid growth, the event will spotlight the pivotal role of robotics, AI, IIoT and smart digital systems in driving productivity, competitiveness and sustainability.
Why automation matters for Africa
Automation has become a strategic necessity for African manufacturers seeking to modernise, scale and compete globally. The continent’s industrial process automation market, valued at $687 million in 2024, is projected to more than double to $1,57 billion by 2030. In the Middle East and African regions, factory automation solutions held nearly 59% of the market in 2024, while IIoT accounted for over 46% of revenue. South Africa’s warehouse automation segment reached $134.6 million in 2024 and is forecast to climb to $657 million by 2033, growing at 17% annually. Meanwhile, 61% of South African manufacturers expect AI to drive growth by 2029, up sharply from 41% in 2024, demonstrating accelerating digital adoption. Yet, nearly half of manufacturers still rely primarily on manual processes, signalling major untapped potential for automation.
Key themes
Sessions will cover practical integration of automation, robotics and smart technologies for both SMEs and large OEMs; leveraging AI and IIoT for predictive maintenance, visibility and quality; African success stories in automation; workforce upskilling for Industry 4.0; and the sustainability benefits of smart manufacturing.
Who should attend
Automation Day welcomes manufacturing executives, engineers, plant managers, policymakers, investors and technology providers committed to advancing Africa’s manufacturing transformation through automation.
