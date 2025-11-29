SAIMC Zambia

SAIMC Zambia marked its 21st anniversary with the annual SAIMC Banquet, held on 29 November 2025 at Mukwa Lodge in Kitwe, Zambia.

The dinner was attended by 23 members, with the guest of honour being the chief executive officer of Mopani Copper Mine IRH, engineer, Charles Sakanya.

The event was made possible through the support of the following sponsors: Intelligent Solutions, Trescha Electronics, Electrical Instrumental Services, Nuco Industrial Services and Mopani Copper Mine IRH.

SAIMC President Enoch Shikabeta expressed his appreciation for the strong turnout, noting that 22 of the attendees were fully paid-up members. He thanked all members for their continued support and extended his best wishes for a successful and prosperous year ahead.

