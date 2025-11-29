SAIMC Zambia marked its 21st anniversary with the annual SAIMC Banquet, held on 29 November 2025 at Mukwa Lodge in Kitwe, Zambia.
The dinner was attended by 23 members, with the guest of honour being the chief executive officer of Mopani Copper Mine IRH, engineer, Charles Sakanya.
The event was made possible through the support of the following sponsors: Intelligent Solutions, Trescha Electronics, Electrical Instrumental Services, Nuco Industrial Services and Mopani Copper Mine IRH.
SAIMC President Enoch Shikabeta expressed his appreciation for the strong turnout, noting that 22 of the attendees were fully paid-up members. He thanked all members for their continued support and extended his best wishes for a successful and prosperous year ahead.
The SAIMC Durban Branch closed off its 2025 technology meetings with an exceptionally well-attended session on selecting and applying signal transducers.
The SAIMC Durban branch hosted its much-anticipated annual year-end dinner at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club on 22 November 2025. Durban’s summer weather provided the perfect backdrop for a warm, ...
Editor's Choice News
The National Fluid Power Association is developing its latest Industrial Technology Roadmap for 2025, showing how hydraulics and pneumatics are changing to meet new industrial demands.
At the Durban branch of the SAIMC held in October, Mitch Naidoo took the attendees on an interesting journey on Asset Health Management: Tracking The Pulse Of Your Plant.
The SAIMC Johannesburg Branch technical evening was hosted by Proconics Advanced Solutions. The topic of the session was ‘Turning Big 3D Data into Actionable Engineering Insights – Challenges and Smart Solutions’.
