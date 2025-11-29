Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC Zambia

January 2026 SAIMC News

SAIMC Zambia marked its 21st anniversary with the annual SAIMC Banquet, held on 29 November 2025 at Mukwa Lodge in Kitwe, Zambia.

The dinner was attended by 23 members, with the guest of honour being the chief executive officer of Mopani Copper Mine IRH, engineer, Charles Sakanya.

The event was made possible through the support of the following sponsors: Intelligent Solutions, Trescha Electronics, Electrical Instrumental Services, Nuco Industrial Services and Mopani Copper Mine IRH.

SAIMC President Enoch Shikabeta expressed his appreciation for the strong turnout, noting that 22 of the attendees were fully paid-up members. He thanked all members for their continued support and extended his best wishes for a successful and prosperous year ahead.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the COO: Reflections on progress and ambitions for the new year
SAIMC SAIMC
As we greet the possibilities of the new year, we have the chance to reflect on our shared journey, to acknowledge our achievements and to set our sights on new horizons.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Durban Branch closed off its 2025 technology meetings with an exceptionally well-attended session on selecting and applying signal transducers.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban year-end dinner
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Durban branch hosted its much-anticipated annual year-end dinner at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club on 22 November 2025. Durban’s summer weather provided the perfect backdrop for a warm, ...

Read more...
Driving fluid power forward
Editor's Choice News
The National Fluid Power Association is developing its latest Industrial Technology Roadmap for 2025, showing how hydraulics and pneumatics are changing to meet new industrial demands.

Read more...
Durban branch
SAIMC
At the Durban branch of the SAIMC held in October, Mitch Naidoo took the attendees on an interesting journey on Asset Health Management: Tracking The Pulse Of Your Plant.

Read more...
Iritron and Schneider Electric expand strategic mining partnership
Iritron Editor's Choice News
Iritron and Schneider Electric are rapidly expanding their Mining, Minerals & Metals partnership across key mining regions in Africa.

Read more...
From the office of the COO: Aligning people, process and technology for global competitiveness
SAIMC SAIMC
As I reflect on the recent SAIMC User Advisory Conference where we gathered to discuss the future of industrial technology, integration and the evolving role of engineering professionals in South Africa ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
At the Durban branch of the SAIMC held in October, Mitch Naidoo took the attendees on an interesting journey on Asset Health Management: Tracking The Pulse Of Your Plant.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Johannesburg Branch technical evening was hosted by Proconics Advanced Solutions. The topic of the session was ‘Turning Big 3D Data into Actionable Engineering Insights – Challenges and Smart Solutions’.

Read more...
SAIMC User Advisory Council Annual Summit 2025
SAIMC SAIMC
October 2025 marked a pivotal moment for the South African automation and manufacturing community as the SAIMC User Advisory Council hosted its first annual summit under the SAIMC banner.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved