Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

Upgrading obsolete rack-based alarms

January 2026 Industrial Wireless

Legacy alarm replacement specialist, Omniflex has supported a major oil and gas company in Qatar by upgrading the obsolete MPAS 90 alarm systems at one of its major plants in the country. The Omni16R rack-based alarm annunciator provided by Omniflex meets the highest safety standards, such as safety integrity level (SIL) 1 certification and IEC61508 compliance, and served as a direct retrofit of the old system to minimise plant disruption during installation and testing.

While they were the gold standard of rack-based alarms in the 1970s and 80s, MPAS 90 systems do not meet current safety standards and are no longer supported as the OEM, Highland Electronics, is no longer in business. This meant that when the client sought to upgrade the safety critical alarms at one of its plants, it had to look elsewhere for help.

Omniflex stepped in, alongside its Qatar-based partner Epsilon Technology and Controls, to provide a solution in the form of the Omni16R – a multi-channel rack-based alarm annunciator. The installation team directly retrofitted the Omni16R into the existing panel space and used the existing wiring configurations, minimising any operational disruption during installation and testing. All system testing and configuration could be done offsite prior to delivery and installation, further simplifying the upgrade process.

“The limitations of alarm systems first installed decades ago are becoming increasingly apparent year-on-year,” explained Stuart McIntosh, business manager at Omniflex. “After decades of service, system failure is occurring more frequently because of aging components like CPUs and PSUs. CPU failure is a particular problem for aging rack-based systems as a single CPU controls the whole rack, and if it fails, you lose every alarm on the rack. “To combat the key challenges of increasing compliance requirements and obsolescence management, most plant managers of facilities still using older systems are looking to upgrade. However, they generally worry that this will involve excessive costs and cause extensive downtime during system installation and validation. Fortunately, we can help customers easily avoid these issues,” concluded McIntosh.

To provide customers with peace of mind and to safeguard against future obsolescence challenges, Omniflex guarantees lifetime technical and service support for all its products that remain in service. In the Middle East, which saw a boom in industrialisation in the 1970s, many facilities are still fitted with the equipment that was installed during the original plant commissioning. This means the region has a particular need when it comes to critical alarm upgrades if it wants to keep up with the latest standards.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Würth Elektronik presents new radio modules
Industrial Wireless
Würth Elektronik has introduced two new highly compact radio modules. They give developers maximum freedom in designing proprietary wireless solutions that go beyond standard protocols.

Read more...
Senseca introduces data loggers to meet long range transmission needs
Senseca Industrial Wireless
Senseca has introduced the driven LR35 data logger series based on LoRaWAN technology. They are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required.

Read more...
A technical partnership that lasts
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists News
Ian Loudon, international sales and marketing at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex reflects on the longevity of the partnership with Sasol, the key technology milestones along the way, and the most recent project in South Africa.

Read more...
Omniflex upgrades alarms for Uganda hydro plants
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has worked with Uganda Electricity Generation Company to provide an upgrade solution for the plant alarm equipment across the Nalubaale and Kiira hydroelectric power stations on Lake Victoria.

Read more...
New RFID communication module
Siemens South Africa Industrial Wireless
The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.

Read more...
Advanced missing person locator system to boost mine safety
Industrial Wireless
Becker Mining South Africa has enhanced its state-of-the-art Missing Person Locator system, a powerful module integrated into the company’s comprehensive SmartFlow digital mine visualisation and management platform, designed to enhance emergency preparedness and personnel safety in mining operations worldwide.

Read more...
New RFID communication module
Siemens South Africa Industrial Wireless
The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.

Read more...
Omniflex celebrates 60th anniversary
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists News
Remote monitoring specialist Omniflex is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Read more...
A South African legacy in telemetry
Interlynx-SA Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Telemetry is becoming a vital component of industrial strategy, allowing companies to harness real-time data to optimise processes and reduce waste. One company leading this technological shift is Interlynx.

Read more...
Omniflex through the decades
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists News
As Omniflex celebrates 60 years of engineering excellence, we take a look back at the decade that saw us really kick in and deliver major engineering projects – the 1970s.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved