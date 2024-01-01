Super-skilled employees: The imperative for proactive employee training

In an era of rapid technological advancement and shifting market demands, companies are facing a significant challenge: predicting the skills their employees will need for the future. As businesses strive to remain competitive, the ability to foresee and cultivate talent internally has never been more crucial. However, many organisations find themselves grappling with this task, leading to key pain points that hinder their progress. Training staff to install, test and maintain manufacturing equipment is essential for businesses to deliver high-quality products and remain competitive in this dynamic, globalised economy.

The cost of inaction: training vs recruitment

One of the most pressing issues is the financial implications of not investing in employee training. Research consistently shows that training existing staff is significantly cheaper than recruiting new employees. The costs associated with hiring, advertising positions, conducting interviews, onboarding and training new hires can quickly add up, often exceeding the investment required for upskilling current employees. Moreover, companies that prioritise training can reduce turnover rates, which not only saves money, but also preserves institutional knowledge. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, organisations can equip their teams with the necessary skills before the demand arises, ultimately leading to a more resilient workforce.

“The real cost of neglecting training shows up in longer machine downtime, increased safety risks and higher staff turnover,” explains Maru Etsane, head of industrial workforce development. “Without the right skills, production efficiency suffers and avoidable risks emerge. Well-trained employees, on the other hand, are better equipped to understand technology, troubleshoot issues quickly, and maintain higher overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). When you compare this to the recurring costs of recruitment, from advertising and onboarding to the time lost before new staff reach full productivity, it becomes clear that investing in training is not just cost-effective, but is also a strategic advantage.”

Enhancing productivity and motivation

Investing in employee development does more than just cut costs; it also boosts productivity and morale. When employees feel that their growth is valued and supported, they are more likely to be engaged and motivated in their roles. This sense of empowerment leads to higher productivity levels, as workers are better equipped to tackle challenges and innovate within their positions. Furthermore, a well-trained workforce can adapt more readily to changes in technology and market conditions, ensuring that the company remains agile and competitive. The relationship between training and employee satisfaction is clear: organisations that commit to skill development foster a loyal and motivated workforce, which translates into improved business outcomes.

Etsane further emphasised that training goes beyond technical know-how; it drives efficiency, adaptability and team spirit. In industries such as food production, for example, trained staff can quickly ramp-up output to meet seasonal demand, working more effectively and even taking on overtime with greater motivation. Similarly, in the automotive sector, where production spikes to meet the launch of updated models, a skilled workforce ensures that targets are met without compromising quality. Several Festo clients have also observed that training sharpens employee expertise, strengthens team cohesiveness and morale, and creates a workforce that is both capable and committed.

The importance of collaboration with educational institutions

To stay ahead of the curve, companies must also recognise the importance of collaboration with universities and research labs. These partnerships can provide invaluable insights into emerging trends and technologies, allowing businesses to align their training programs with future skill requirements. By engaging with academic institutions, organisations can gain access to cutting-edge research and innovative practices that can inform their training strategies. Additionally, these collaborations can facilitate internships and cooperative education programmes, creating a pipeline of talent that is already familiar with the company’s culture and needs. This proactive approach not only prepares the workforce for future demands, but also strengthens the company’s position as a leader in its industry.

Creating a culture of continuous learning requires a multifaceted approach, starting with strong leadership support. Leaders play a pivotal role in fostering this learning culture by actively participating in training programs and encouraging their teams to do the same. By demonstrating a commitment to learning, leaders can inspire employees to embrace ongoing education and skill enhancement.

Empowering employees to take charge of their professional development is vital. Companies can facilitate this empowerment by allowing dedicated time during work hours for training and development pursuits. Financial support, such as stipends or reimbursements for courses, certifications or conferences, can also motivate employees to seek further education. By prioritising continuous learning and fostering an environment that supports skill development, companies can ensure their employees remain competitive and adaptable in a fast-paced industry landscape. The future belongs to those who invest in their people today.

Festo delivers blended learning experiences designed to help clients build strong learning cultures. Our award-winning Festo LX e-learning platform not only prepares staff for hands-on training, but also reinforces knowledge long after the session ends. Trained employees are empowered to create career development plans aligned with the skills required for the future.

Through customised course development, Festo supports organisations across Africa in equipping their teams to meet the demands of modern industrial innovation. As a trusted technical education partner, we also collaborate with universities, TVET colleges and learning centres, providing training content that reflects the skills truly needed in industry. By combining industry-focused best-practice content with expert facilitation, partnering with Festo ensures a robust approach to skills development for any manufacturing or technical learning organisation.

