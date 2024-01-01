Editor's Choice
Nuclear Forum at 2026 Africa?Energy?Indaba

January 2026 News

The Africa Energy Indaba is pleased to announce the 15th edition of its Nuclear Forum, scheduled to take place from 3 to 5 March 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This landmark event will convene global leaders, policymakers, investors, technology providers and industry experts to explore the evolving role of nuclear energy in Africa’s clean-energy transition.

The Forum comes at a pivotal moment for South Africa and the continent. The recently revised and approved ‘Integrated Resource Plan’ envisages an investment of R2,23 trillion in energy infrastructure by 2042, with nuclear and gas projected to account for some 16% of generation capacity in the next 14 years, up from just 3% currently, signaling what the South African Minister of Electricity and Energy described as “the single biggest investment programme of the post-apartheid era” to achieve energy security.

Global nuclear outlook

The global nuclear sector is witnessing renewed momentum:

• In 2024, nuclear reactors worldwide generated a record 2667 TWh of electricity, the highest annual total on record.

• Global nuclear generating capacity is forecast to rise, from approximately 395 GW in 2024 to around 494 GW by 2035, driven in large part by new reactor technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

• The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) projects that in its ‘high-case’ scenario, global nuclear capacity could more than double by 2050, reaching up to 992 GW from around 377 GW today, with SMRs expected to play a substantial role.

Africa’s nuclear opportunity

Africa stands at the threshold of a new nuclear chapter:

• Currently, nuclear energy contributes only a small fraction of Africa’s power mix. Yet, in the IAEA’s high-growth scenario, nuclear capacity on the continent could expand tenfold by 2050.

• Africa accounts for nearly 20% of the world’s identified recoverable uranium resources and over 18% of global uranium production, presenting a strategic resource base for indigenous nuclear deployment.

• Countries across the continent, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Namibia, are actively advancing their nuclear aspirations and infrastructure development.

About the Nuclear Forum

The 15th Nuclear Forum at the Africa Energy Indaba will provide a dedicated platform for:

• Examining global nuclear trends, SMR deployment and financing models.

• Addressing the regulatory, technical, human capital and supply chain challenges unique to the African context.

• Exploring the role of nuclear energy in accelerating energy security, economic development and decarbonisation across Africa.

• Showcasing project opportunities, investment pathways and public-private partnership instruments suited to African markets.

Why Attend?

In the context of South Africa’s ambitious IRP and the global nuclear momentum, this forum offers participants a unique vantage point to engage early in what could become one of the continent’s largest infrastructure investment programmes. Attendees will gain insights into how nuclear energy can contribute meaningfully to Africa’s sustainable energy future while aligning with global clean-energy and investment trends.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/africaenergyindaba/"

X: www.twitter.com/EnergyIndaba

Facebook: www.facebook.com/africaenergyindaba

For more information contact Palesa Mogagabe, Africa Energy Indaba 2026, +27 11 463 9184, palesa@energyindaba.co.za, www.africaenergyindaba.com




