Multifunction installation tester speeds up testing by 30%

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest, local representative of Fluke, has launched the new Fluke 1670 series Multifunction Installation Tester, which can cut the amount of time electricians and maintenance technicians spend producing reports by up to 50%,

Designed by Fluke to represent the future of installation testing and become the most important tool in an electrician’s toolbelt, the innovative Multifunction Installation Tester also enables tests to be carried out up to 30% faster. Available in three models, the tools boost productivity through a user-programmable AutoTest function that enables electricians to run an entire automatic installation test sequence at the touch of a button.

Measurement data and metadata from the field are quickly stored, managed and shared using Fluke Connect software, while Fluke’s TruTest software simplifies the process of generating documentation. A single click enables inspection reports to be previewed in the field and certificates generated while on site. Even inspection invoices can be created at the same time. This ability to set up, test, upload and report in an easy, single operation is unique to the Fluke 1670 series.

Eliminating data double entry

Electricians will welcome being able to eliminate time-consuming double-entry of data. Results will no longer need to be recorded during testing and then entered manually to a computer, a method that is prone to errors and delays. Wireless Bluetooth connectivity on the Fluke 1670 series solves this problem by automatically linking test results to the circuit or point under test.

Electricians will also save time by not having to return to a site because key measurements have not been taken or results are found to be incorrect. The error-proof Fluke 1670 series Multifunction Installation Tester shows the operator instantly on site if any tests have been missed. At the same time, automatic measurement validation compares installation test results to an integrated standards reference, delivering an immediate visual indication of pass or fail on the device’s integrated full-colour touchscreen. The clear display includes a full keyboard, eliminating the need for an additional device or laptop to enter notes or edit details.

Jit Patel, Fluke product manager for installation testers, says: “Electricians, on average, can spend 25% or more of their time processing data and creating reports but the Fluke 1670 series Multifunction Installation Tester simply takes this headache away. As a best-in-class electrical installation inspection solution, this device represents a genuine evolution in documenting. Because it simplifies inspection results and reporting, boosts productivity and increases testing accuracy, we expect the Fluke 1670 series to become the most important tool in an electrician’s toolbelt.”

Product: www.tinyurl.com/2hkfctmb

Video link: www.tinyurl.com/4f8h4s5d

