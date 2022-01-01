Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

SEW-EURODRIVE service centre transforms future of drive repairs

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

In a momentous step for the local industrial gearbox and drives market, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa has formally opened a service and repair facility alongside its headquarters in Aeroton, Johannesburg.

“For the first time, customers can have all aspects of their industrial gearbox dealt with in one place and to the highest OEM quality standards,” says Raymond Obermeyer, managing director of SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa, “This allows us to offer unprecedented warranties on service work, giving the market peace of mind, quicker turnarounds and enhanced uptime on their repaired and refurbished units.”

The company has invested almost R385 million in the new 17 000 m2 facility where construction began a year ago. Significantly, this followed just years after company built its R500 million, 26 000 m2 head office complex in Aeroton into which it expanded in 2022. These developments form part of SEW-EURODRIVE’s proactive investment in added service capabilities across the world which amounted to €1 billion in 2024 alone.

Obermeyer explains that in an unprecedented move, the new service facility marks the end of an era in South Africa in which industrial gearbox users would have to involve multiple service providers in a single repair or refurbishment contract. “The expertise and equipment in this facility allow SEW-EURODRIVE to conduct all aspects of a drivetrain repair, from the gearbox and coupling to the motor, steelwork and electronics,” he says. “We now have all this capability at our disposal which is gamechanging in terms of quality, reliability and warranties.”

He highlights that the investment in skills and sophisticated hardware now gives the company comprehensive control over the repair process and the results. “Previously, we were often limited by the fact that other players were involved and we could not take responsibility for their level of workmanship,” he explains. “As a world-class OEM and with our steadfast commitment to quality processes and components, we can now offer warranties of two years on our repairs and refurbishments. This has never been possible before and represents a significant and high-value development for customers all over Africa.”

He notes that the new service centre will even conduct work on gear units from other manufacturers, given the depth of the experience and infrastructure at SEW-EURODRIVE’s new world class service and repair facility. Over 65 additional technical staff are in the process of being brought on board at the site, including engineering managers, field service engineers and artisans in various specialised disciplines.

“Our centre is being equipped with the some of the most experienced skills in the local market, and our in-house Drive Academy is busy finetuning their expertise in line with our wide range of drive solutions,” Obermeyer says.

Fully equipped with the latest technical infrastructure, the work of the new facility will include vibration analysis and diagnostic testing for motors and drives, as well as equipment for 3D scanning and CNC machining. Winding machines will allow for motors to be rewound in-house and tested in line with SEW-EURODRIVE world class OEM standards.

“The facility will also include a fabrication department, so that we don’t have to outsource aspects like base plates, flanges, guards and other steelwork,” he says. “With the capacity to do our own cutting, bending and welding, this department allows us to conduct all this work in-house, speeding up turnaround times and ensuring constant quality control.”

Obermeyer concludes that the breadth of in-house services and engineering equipment at the SEW EURODRIVE service and repair centre represents a significant investment in the re-industrialisation of the local economy. It will allow customers to optimise the longevity and performance of their drive systems and is aligned with the company’s commitment to strengthening its position as the leading industrial gearboxes and drives provider on the African continent.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: info@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-EURODRIVE


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New precision planetary gearboxes
Motion Control & Drives
Teknic offers precision planetary gearboxes with a wide selection of frame sizes, gear ratios, output flanges and body configurations to accommodate a range of motion control requirements.

Read more...
Septentrio starts mass production of mosaic-G5 positioning modules
Motion Control & Drives
Septentrio has started volume shipments of mosaic-G5 modules that enable reliable positioning without performance compromise for size and power-constrained industrial applications.

Read more...
SKF and Sieb & Meyer announce strategic partnership for magnetic bearings
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has announced a strategic partnership with Sieb & Meyer, a renowned expert in variable frequency drives and control electronics.

Read more...
Advanced tensioning solutions for industrial applications
Motion Control & Drives
OST-Africa has developed an advanced range of tensioning elements, designed to meet the demands of mechanical power transmission

Read more...
Siemens sets new standards in drive technology
Motion Control & Drives
Siemens is setting new standards in industrial drive technology with the launch of its new high-performance drive system, Sinamics S220.

Read more...
Bearings International enters South Africa’s pump market
Bearings International Motion Control & Drives
Bearings International has entered into the local pumps market through an exclusive distribution agreement with leading Italian pump manufacturer, SAER.

Read more...
Next-generation multisensor sets new standards in condition monitoring
Motion Control & Drives
The next-generation Sitrans MS200 multisensor from Siemens enables improved predictive maintenance that makes industrial operations smarter, safer and more efficient.

Read more...
MEPS rules create opportunity but smart moves are critical
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE says that South African regulations on premium efficiency IE3 motors open a door of opportunity for geared motor users, but forward planning and the considered advice of established and trusted experts is vital.

Read more...
Strain wave gearheads for precision and compact design
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Strain wave gearheads from maxon are a specialised type of gearhead where precision and compact design are crucial.

Read more...
Open-source humanoid robot redefining human-machine interaction
Motion Control & Drives
Pollen Robotics is working on an ambitious mission: to imagine and advance useful robotics for humans. Their flagship creation, Reachy combines accessibility, innovation and open-source collaboration.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved