Powering up data centre mega development

January 2026 IT in Manufacturing

Parker Hannifin has secured a major contract to supply key equipment for nearly 30 aeroderivative gas turbines powering a new hyperscale data centre in Texas. The project highlights the full range of Parker’s engineering capabilities, and has been specifically designed to help end users meet rapidly growing power demands, reduce reliance on the local grid and improve on-site energy security, a critical priority in the data centre sector.

Covering more than 1 GWe of generation capacity, the deal will see Parker Hannifin deliver complete combustion and ventilation air intake filtration, power augmentation and acoustic silencing systems for 29 GE Vernova LM2500XPRESS dual fuel machines, each rated at 35 MWe. These machines will be deployed at the Stargate Site 1 project in Abilene, Texas.

The Parker Hannifin scope of supply includes the filterhouse and filtration system together with its state-of-the-art clearcurrent PRO cartridge filters, providing superb filtration performance while maintaining steady and predictable pressure loss throughout its life and across an operating temperature range of -60 to 50°C.

Performance in dusty environments with high ambient temperatures are a core requirement for the filtration system, and are a key characteristic of the clearcurrent range of Parker products, all underpinned by extensive testing and in-depth R&D.; This compact and highly optimised system ensures maximum GT performance with a minimal footprint, even in the harshest ambient air environments.

In addition to the filtration system, Parker is also supplying every air intake with power augmentation in the form of recirculating water evaporative coolers, and noise control through high performance acoustic silencers. The cooler supports improved thermal performance, recovering lost GT efficiency during periods of hot ambient temperature, while the revolutionary design of silencer ensures the combustion and ventilation air intake noise levels meet the environmental restrictions of the site.

As a trusted long-term partner and technical advisor to a major GT OEM with deep expertise across all aspects of gas turbine air intake design, Parker Hannifin equipment is critical to the delivery of long-term GT performance and reliability.

Commenting on the contract, Pete McGuigan, market manager for the filtration and energy solutions division at Parker Filtration Group, said: “Data centres need flexible and reliable power 24/7, but rightly expect that performance to be delivered in the cleanest way possible. Aeroderivative gas turbine packages utilising local associated gas reserves are among the cleanest energy creation technologies available today but rely on effective filtration packages, including air intake cooling and acoustic silencing, to ensure long-term performance with minimal environmental footprint. At Parker Hannifin, we’re extremely proud to support GT OEMs and growth industries, like data centres, with our full suite of capabilities from filtration and aerodynamic design through to improved thermodynamic and acoustic performance with the supply of power augmentation and noise control equipment.

