PCS Global delivers turnkey MCC installation in Botswana
January 2026
Editor's Choice
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
PCS Global is delivering a turnkey containerised MCC installation for a major copper mining operation in Northwest Botswana. The project includes five fully engineered MCCs housed in 20 foot containerised units with integrated PLC control, power distribution and bottom cable entry for streamlined installation. The units are mounted on plinths with structured cable racking linking each container to field equipment.
The control system is built on a Siemens S7-1500 automation station, using Profinet as the backbone for all communication to slaves and intelligent switchgear. The network is supported by the Siemens Scalance X range of managed switches, ensuring full Profinet compliance, secure fibre optic communication and alignment with current industrial cybersecurity standards. Motor control equipment includes WEG VSDs and Siemens Simocodes on Profinet, while field-level expansion is supported using WAGO remote I/O.
The paste plant, comprising three production lines, a control room and a workshop, is linked to the main PLC via 19 remote I/O panels on a high-speed fibre backbone. PCS Global also supplied 16 additional remote I/O panels for underground expansion, extending automation, diagnostics and monitoring deeper into the mine.
This project highlights PCS Global’s capability to design, supply and integrate complex automation infrastructure using industry-leading technologies across both surface and underground mining environments.
Read more...The role of analogue gauges in a digital world SA Gauge
Editor's Choice Pneumatics & Hydraulics
With so much focus on digital systems, remote monitoring and automation, it’s easy to assume that traditional analogue gauges have become outdated. Yet if you step into almost any plant, mine or processing facility, you’ll still find them in daily use, quietly doing their job without fuss.
Read more...PC-based control technology in additive manufacturing Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
As an open control platform, PC-based control supports different engineering approaches, including low-code programming. The machine builder, Additive Industries uses this to create the code for the TwinCAT runtime of its 3D printers.
Read more...SEW-EURODRIVE drives innovation at automotive plant SEW-EURODRIVE
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
[Sponsored] A major automotive manufacturer in Gauteng has boosted its operational efficiency, safety and energy savings with the installation of SEW-EURODRIVE’s advanced MOVIGEAR mechatronic drive system in its newly expanded buffering zone.
Read more...Time-sensitive networking RJ Connect
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
In this article, we will explore what is driving the rise of time-sensitive networking, how it is reshaping industrial efficiency, the challenges when deploying this technology, and ways to tackle these challenges.
Read more...Loop Signature 30: Nonlinearity in control loops (Part 1) Michael Brown Control Engineering
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
If nonlinearity occurs it means that if one is to carry on controlling with the same response to changes in load or setpoint, then the tuning of the controller will also need to be adjusted to meet the new conditions.
Read more...Precision in paper processing VEGA Controls SA
Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
Paper manufacturing is a demanding process that relies on consistency, precision and control at every stage. The VEGABAR 82 pressure transmitter is well-suited to these harsh environments.
Read more...Ensuring clean and safe water Endress+Hauser South Africa
Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s comprehensive range of disinfection sensors is designed to monitor and control disinfectant levels in water treatment processes.
Read more...A South African legacy in telemetry Interlynx-SA
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Telemetry is becoming a vital component of industrial strategy, allowing companies to harness real-time data to optimise processes and reduce waste. One company leading this technological shift is Interlynx.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.