PCS Global delivers turnkey MCC installation in Botswana

January 2026 Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

PCS Global is delivering a turnkey containerised MCC installation for a major copper mining operation in Northwest Botswana. The project includes five fully engineered MCCs housed in 20 foot containerised units with integrated PLC control, power distribution and bottom cable entry for streamlined installation. The units are mounted on plinths with structured cable racking linking each container to field equipment.

The control system is built on a Siemens S7-1500 automation station, using Profinet as the backbone for all communication to slaves and intelligent switchgear. The network is supported by the Siemens Scalance X range of managed switches, ensuring full Profinet compliance, secure fibre optic communication and alignment with current industrial cybersecurity standards. Motor control equipment includes WEG VSDs and Siemens Simocodes on Profinet, while field-level expansion is supported using WAGO remote I/O.

The paste plant, comprising three production lines, a control room and a workshop, is linked to the main PLC via 19 remote I/O panels on a high-speed fibre backbone. PCS Global also supplied 16 additional remote I/O panels for underground expansion, extending automation, diagnostics and monitoring deeper into the mine.

This project highlights PCS Global’s capability to design, supply and integrate complex automation infrastructure using industry-leading technologies across both surface and underground mining environments.

For more information contact Danielle Franker, PCS Global, +27 11 466 4172 , danielle.f@pcsglobal.com, www.pcsglobal.com

Credit(s)

PCS Global





