Powering Africa’s sustainable mining

January 2026 Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control

At the 2026 Mining Indaba in Cape Town, one theme rises above all others, progress through precision. As Africa positions itself at the heart of the global transition to cleaner energy and advanced manufacturing, reliable measurement technology has become essential. From copper and cobalt to lithium and gold, every ton of ore extracted depends on accurate, real-time data to drive efficiency, reduce waste and protect the environment. For VEGA, a global leader in process instrumentation, this mission aligns perfectly with its core purpose, which is turning measurement into meaningful progress.





Built for Africa’s realities

Mining across Africa is defined by extremes ranging from scorching heat to dense humidity to corrosive dust, and remote locations where technical assistance can be days away. In these conditions, unreliable instruments can bring entire operations to a standstill, costing millions in lost productivity.

VEGA’s range of level, pressure and density measurement solutions is designed with these challenges in mind. With engineering rooted in durability and precision, they combine rugged construction with intuitive operation and long service life. Whether it’s controlling slurry flow, managing tailings dams or ensuring process consistency in flotation, VEGA sensors deliver the reliability that modern mining demands.

One radar for every measurement

Accurate level measurement is the foundation of every successful mining process. Stockpiles, silos, tanks and sumps all require dependable monitoring, and the VEGAPULS 6X brings that capability in a single, adaptable package. Representing the next generation of non-contact radar technology, VEGAPULS 6X combines all radar frequencies into one intelligent sensor. It automatically adjusts to its environment, ensuring consistent readings in the presence of dust, steam, foam or condensation, conditions that would defeat conventional instruments.





Its focused radar beam provides excellent signal separation from structural elements, preventing false echoes and allowing operators to detect material buildup before it becomes a problem. The result is increased uptime, fewer maintenance interventions and more predictable production cycles. With its maintenance-free design and universal compatibility, the VEGAPULS 6X reduces the need for multiple sensor types across an operation, thereby simplifying procurement, installation and long-term support. This is radar redefined for the realities of African mining.

Pressure measurement that puts safety first

Mining environments rely on accurate pressure control to keep processes safe and efficient. From monitoring slurry pipelines and filtration systems to managing high-pressure vessels. VEGA’s VEGABAR 80 and VEGADIF 85 pressure transmitters provide dependable solutions for these demanding applications.

The VEGABAR 80 series uses VEGA’s proprietary CERTEC ceramic and metallic measuring cells to deliver unmatched stability and resistance to chemical and mechanical stress. Capable of operating from -1 to 1000 bar and at temperatures ranging from -90 to 400°C, these transmitters perform flawlessly in the toughest mining environments. They are robust and smart. Built-in self-diagnostics continuously assess sensor health, supporting predictive maintenance and preventing unexpected downtime.

The VEGADIF 85, designed for differential pressure applications, brings exceptional control to critical flotation and separation processes. Its compact design, rugged construction and reliable performance under fluctuating conditions make it ideal for managing process differentials that directly impact recovery rates and throughput. Pressure is one of mining’s most volatile variables, and these instruments together ensure that it remains predictable, measurable and safe.





Precision without contact and density measurement reinvented

In the heart of every mineral processing plant lies one of the most difficult challenges, controlling slurry density. If density drops too low, valuable minerals are lost; if it is too high, pumps strain, pipelines clog and costs skyrocket.

VEGA’s SOLITRAC 31 from the Protrac series solves this problem elegantly through radiometric, non-contact density measurement. Using gamma radiation, it delivers real-time data on slurry composition without touching the medium. This eliminates abrasion, reduces wear and ensures continuous operation. There are no maintenance shutdowns and no recalibration interruptions. By providing precise density values, the Protrac series helps operators fine-tune separation processes, reduce reagent consumption and maximise yield. It is a technology that not only improves productivity, but also supports sustainability by cutting waste and energy use.

From measurement to intelligence, the digital mine in motion

As digitalisation reshapes the global mining landscape, VEGA is helping African operators harness the power of data to make faster, smarter decisions. The VEGA Inventory System (VIS) turns raw measurement data into actionable insight, enabling remote monitoring, predictive control and automated reporting.

Accessible via secure cloud platforms, the system allows mine managers to oversee multiple sites in real time by tracking inventory levels, process trends and equipment performance from any location. This remote visibility enhances supply-chain coordination, reduces manual checks and supports proactive maintenance planning.

Supporting sustainable progress across the continent

From the platinum belt of South Africa to Zambia’s copper mines, Ghana’s goldfields and the DRC’s cobalt corridors, VEGA’s instrumentation supports Africa’s mining ambitions. By delivering precision where it matters most, VEGA helps operators reduce water and energy consumption, prevent spills and extend equipment life − all vital to meeting sustainability targets and ESG standards.

VEGA’s solutions are increasingly used in the mining circular economy, from tailings reprocessing and water treatment through to resource recovery, reinforcing its role as both a technology leader and a sustainability enabler.

A trusted partner for Africa’s next chapter

Africa’s mining sector stands at the intersection of opportunity and responsibility. As global demand for critical minerals grows, the challenge will be to scale production without compromising environmental integrity or worker safety.

VEGA’s approach − precision, reliability and intelligent integration − offers a path forward. With instruments built for endurance and systems designed for insight, VEGA empowers African mines to operate not only more productively but more sustainably. In a continent defined by potential, VEGA continues to prove that progress isn’t just about what we extract, it’s about how precisely, safely and responsibly we do it.

Credit(s)

VEGA Controls SA





