Multi-channel pH and conductivity controller for the water sector

The measurement of pH and conductivity plays an integral role in water systems, water purification plants, the protection of reverse osmosis systems and also within the pharmaceutical sector. Incorrect pH and conductivity values often lead to increased toxicity and pollution from heavy metals in the water system and to corrosion and damage to pipes. In order to capture accurate measurement data that will eliminate these potential fault lines, Senseca South Africa has introduced the MULTICON-H, a multi-channel controller that allows the connection of up to five digital sensors and a frequency-emitting flow sensor.

Managing director of Senseca South Africa, Jan Grobler said: “The MULTICON-H is relatively new to the South African market and is a cost-effective instrument with five digital sensors that can be connected to the multi-channel controller. It offers a simple and efficient integration of analysis sensors with a centralised operation and configuration. Operation is carried out via a user-friendly Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) display with an intuitive menu navigation, enabling easy installation, configuration, maintenance and operation of the system.”

A flowmeter with frequent output can be connected and configured through the binary additional input. The MULTICON-H automatically initialises the digital sensors for easy integration and sensor replacement. Process values and diagnostic information are provided via Ethernet. Integration is done through the PROFINET IO Protocol and the provided GSDML device description file.

Benefits of Senseca’s MULTICON include:

• Convenient commissioning and configuration of both the MULTICON and the connected sensors can be carried out via the configuration software and USB-C connection.

• Centralised operation, service and calibration of the sensors via a user-friendly TFT display with intuitive menu navigation.

• Low installation effort thanks to standardised wiring of analysis sensors.

• Simple integration.

• Uncomplicated sensor replacement thanks to automatic initialisation and recognition of up to six sensors.

• Compact and modular design of the I/O and power supply modules.

“The MULTICON-H instrument is a compact device comprising smart technology. It offers great flexibility in that it can be installed anywhere, either in the field or panel. It offers a centralised control showing all sensor process values at one time, and monitors sensor calibration intervals and system diagnosis messages from a central position. It has a three-level access control for safe operation, and is reliable and easy to set up. You won’t achieve a more reliable and accurate pH and conductivity reading anywhere else than with this state-of-the-art Senseca-backed technology,“ concluded Grobler.

