Magnetic-inductive flowmeter with effective compact electronics and IO-link

The global market for magnetic-inductive flow meters is stable, with sales of over five million devices. With this statistic in mind, KOBOLD has combined two of its proven components, the successful type MIK magnetic-inductive flow meter and the popular U-PACE compact electronics, creating an exciting new compact flow instrument at the best price.





According to Faraday’s law of induction, a voltage is induced in a conductor moving in a magnetic field, the electrically conductive measuring medium corresponds to the moving conductor. The voltage caused by the fluid is proportional to the flow rate and thus a measure of the volumetric flow. The induced voltage is fed to the electronics via two electrodes. The volume flow rate is calculated and output based on the known inner diameter.

Where previously separate electronic modules were necessary for flow display and dosing, all these and more tasks are now taken over by the new and compact U-PACE. This latest development, a chemically resistant flowmeter and flow monitor in one device, caters to a broad range of applications. The MIK is suitable for a wide range of applications including flow control, flow measurement, filling and quantity recording in the food, chemical and paper industries, and aggressive fluids in the construction industry. The measuring ranges are generously designed from 0,01 to 700 litres per minute and are suitable for all requirements.





The advantages of the proven MIK series include reliable flow measurement of electrically conductive liquids without moving parts. Hence, wear and mechanical failure are excluded. The maintenance-free device is space saving, measures bi-directionally and accommodates both low and high flow rates. Short inlet and outlet sections allow the MIK to be installed in confined spaces.

The MIK is insensitive to variations in viscosity, density, temperature or pressure, and generates only a minimal pressure drop. Due to various material combinations, the instruments are resistant to corrosive acids and alkalis. The MIK is suitable for water and water-like fluids, specifically for ground, cooling and wastewater in various compositions. Special attention is given to the electrodes as they have direct contact with the fluid. Stainless steel electrodes are suitable for most fluids. For exceptional challenges, there are electrodes made of Hastelloy or Tantalum which are resistant to almost all aggressive substances.

The MIK can be connected to existing automation systems via IO-Link. “IO-Link is a standardised and real-time communication standard for connecting sensors and actuators to an intelligent automation system,” explains KOBOLD’s development manager, Manfred Heil. “Our motivation has always been customer-driven needs. That’s why we’re integrating the proven IO-Link technology into an increasing number of measuring devices. The global trend is reflected in our day-to-day business. Last year, we sold our ten-thousandth measuring device with IO-Link.”

Successful compact electronics

Thanks to the established U-PACE compact electronics, the new MIK features two individually configurable outputs that are intuitively operable and can be set by the customer as pulse, frequency, alarm or analogue outputs, for example.

“U-PACE is the logical evolution of existing electronic concepts, integrating a variety of different measuring devices under a uniform, intuitively operable electronics system to leverage synergies. The terms ‘Universal Precision’ and ‘Control Electronics’ reflect the desires and expectations of today’s market, and ultimately, what the customer wants and can expect from us,” Heil adds. “Engineers and technicians on site have neither the inclination nor the time to read loads of manuals for each new product. So, the premise in our development was electronics for everything, easily operable.”

This enables devices to be easily integrated into different processes, providing real added value with their short response times. The colour multi-display can be digitally rotated in 90° increments, eliminating the need for a different model when changing locations, and the display remains independent of the connection’s position. The desired dosing process can be started and stopped both on site at the display and via an external control input. The desired quantity is set using the buttons.

The foundation for every measurement project

The flexibility of the device family is evident in user guidance and functionality. All settings can be conveniently adjusted via four optical keys on the display on-site. Functions such as temperature measurement, partial quantity display or maximum flow rate can be assigned to these hotkeys, eliminating the need for constant navigation through multiple control levels in the menu. This can also be safely done with most gloves. The multi-line display provides a better overview than comparable devices, displaying the corresponding unit or other additional information alongside the measured value. The display’s multicolour capability further enhances this clarity. For instance, the colour changes when a specific flow volume is reached, thus the user can see from a distance when a certain quantity is dosed or a limit has been exceeded.

“Customers can look forward to the next product innovation that KOBOLD brings to the market,” Heil says, while also highlighting the integrated temperature measurement and the high measuring range span of up to 50:1 of the MIK. “The challenge is to integrate pinpoint knowledge from the fields of measurement and process engineering at the right time, and manufacture the new devices in line with market requirements.”

