A trusted oxygen analyser back in action

January 2026
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
After a period of discontinuation, Servomex’s Oxy 1810 oxygen analyser has officially returned. This is welcome news for South African industries that rely on stable, accurate oxygen monitoring. Long valued for its reliability in safe-area applications, the Oxy 1810 brings a proven solution for process control, environmental monitoring and safety-critical operations.
Powered by Servomex’s patented non-depleting paramagnetic sensor, the analyser delivers high stability, fast response and minimal maintenance demands. With a 0 to 100% O2 range, less than 0,05% accuracy and near-zero weekly drift, the Oxy 1810 continues to outperform many newer technologies in long-term dependability.
Its versatility remains a major advantage. The instrument supports various applications, including ambient air monitoring, wastewater aeration, cleanrooms, inerting and food packaging, while an IP66-rated enclosure ensures suitability for both indoor and outdoor conditions. Updated communication options, such as Modbus RTU or Modbus TCP, allow smooth integration into modern control systems.
Flexibility extends to hardware configurations, with solvent-resistant and hydrogen-resilient transducers, optional pressure compensation, sample heating, flow monitoring and autovalidation for automated calibration routines.
In an era of shrinking maintenance resources and rising operational expectations, the return of the Servomex Oxy 1810 restores access to a robust analyser with low cost of ownership that has consistently delivered in the field. Its reintroduction is a timely benefit to engineering teams across South Africa seeking dependable, high-performance oxygen measurement.
