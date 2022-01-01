Next-generation gas meter module

January 2026 Sensors & Transducers





Sensirion has launched its new SGM5304 gas meter module. Building on the proven success of previous versions, the SGM5304 combines a low-power consumption mode, future-ready compatibility and seamless integration, all within the same compact form factor.

The new SGM5304 gas meter module represents the next evolution in Sensirion’s gas metering portfolio. It offers manufacturers a straightforward upgrade path, as the module retains the same compact dimensions as its predecessors, eliminating the need for mechanical redesign.

With both pressure-compensated and uncompensated outputs, SGM5304 is ready for a wide range of requirements in different regions worldwide. Its optimised low-power mode enables further system-level energy savings and supports a product lifetime of up to 25 years. The module is also designed to handle biomethane and hydrogen blends, ensuring long-term compatibility with future fuel/gas compositions.

A simplified interface and provided sample code make integration fast and easy, reducing development effort and ensuring a fast time-to-market. Combining reliability, low-power consumption and future readiness, the SGM5304 delivers a powerful solution for the next generation of smart gas metering systems.

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety and comfort. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production.

For more information contact Barbara Thurnherr, Sensirion, +41 44 306 4000 , barbara.thurnherrbarba@sensirion.com, www.sensirion.com





