Intelligent process stabilisation in injection moulding

January 2026 Temperature Measurement

A new benchmark in precision temperature control for plastics processing is being set by technotrans. With the intelligent FuzzyControl controller, the company introduces a self-optimising solution that ensures maximum process stability, even in demanding injection-moulding applications. Unlike conventional PID controllers (proportional–integral–derivative), FuzzyControl responds dynamically to changing process conditions and adjusts itself accordingly. The result is consistently high product quality, reduced scrap and lower energy consumption.

“FuzzyControl is precisely aligned with the needs of our customers in the plastics processing industry,” says Nicolai Küls, managing director of technotrans.“ The system anticipates user requirements, stabilises the process and significantly increases both the economic efficiency and sustainability of production.” Accurate temperature control is a crucial factor for quality and efficiency in injection moulding. While classical PID controllers perform reliably in standard applications, they reach their limits under complex conditions. Long hose lines, narrow tool cross-sections or fluctuating process parameters can lead to temperature variations that ultimately result in scrap and unnecessary material consumption.

This is where the new FuzzyControl system from technotrans comes in. Based on fuzzy logic, which is modelled on human reasoning, the system continuously analyses the control loop. It identifies deviations and dynamically adjusts the control parameters to keep the mould temperature precisely at the target value. Manual readjustment by the operator is no longer necessary. The intelligent control concept prevents the temperature overshoot typical of PID controllers and shortens response times. This reduces energy consumption and helps lower operating costs.

“The key advantage lies in its simplicity and high level of precision,” Küls explains. “Users set the desired temperature, activate the FuzzyControl function, and the system takes care of the rest. Even under challenging conditions, the control system ensures consistently high component quality and process reliability.” By minimising production scrap, FuzzyControl also makes an important contribution to resource conservation and sustainability. Automated parameter adjustment reduces personnel effort and increases overall equipment effectiveness, with no expert knowledge required for configuration.

For more information contact Sandra Kraft, technotrans SE, +49 2583 3011702 , sandra.kraft@technotrans.de, www.technotrans.com






