Machine health monitoring with ifm

You don’t need a full system overhaul to achieve measurable improvements. With ifm’s machine health monitoring, early signs of wear can be detected and unexpected failures prevented. Real-time sensor data analysis provides clear insights into equipment performance, enabling action before issues escalate. Combined with equipment preventive maintenance software, interventions can be scheduled proactively to avoid costly downtime.

Protect your systems simply, digitally and cost-effectively

Machine status can be tracked in real time with machine health monitoring to improve process efficiency and reduce unplanned downtime. The plug-and-work platform connects directly to industrial IoT sensors, ensuring rapid, PLC-independent deployment and open integration.

Increase your machine availability

Unplanned stops, such as sudden downtime and planned interruptions such as setup times or process changes, can significantly affect productivity. By combining sensors, network technology and moneo real-time maintenance technology, machine availability can be increased. This supports smooth production processes, minimises material losses and keeps operations efficient and reliable.

Ensure process quality

Quality losses, including product defects and higher reject rates, can be eliminated. With moneo, the IIoT platform for smart process monitoring, deviations in manufacturing processes can be detected early and corrected in real time. moneo logs process data, visualises trends and provides reliable warnings of irregularities. This ensures greater control and consistently high product quality.

Optimise your energy consumption

Energy usage can be tracked and reduced at machine level through moneo’s equipment status dashboard. ifm develops customised energy-monitoring solutions tailored to specific operational requirements. This supports digitalisation initiatives while uncovering new opportunities for energy savings and significant cost reductions.

You can get started in three simple steps:

• Connect the plant with a moneo IIoT

• Transform asset data with moneo IIoT Cor

• Predict and act with moneo IIoT Insights to be ready for the future

