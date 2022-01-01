Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Cleaning solutions for optical sensors

January 2026 Sensors & Transducers

Achieving accurate and continuous process visibility requires reliable sensor performance, even in challenging media. Traditional optical sensors often struggle in cloudy, murky or sediment-laden water, resulting in drift, the need for frequent manual cleaning, and potential measurement gaps. As demand grows for high-quality, real-time water and wastewater data, reliable sensor self-maintenance has become essential.

Endress+Hauser’s CYR51 mechanical cleaning unit addresses these challenges by providing stable, automated cleaning of turbidity and UV-Vis absorption sensors. Designed for durability, easy installation and integration into existing systems, the CYR51 helps ensure uninterrupted measurement performance while significantly reducing maintenance effort.

Mechanical cleaning made simple

The CYR51 is a compact, robust cleaning unit equipped with long-life wiper blades and brushes. It is engineered to clean sensors directly in basins, channels or tanks, making it suitable for both new installations and retrofits. When combined with Flexdip CYA112 and CYH112 holders, the system ensures smooth operation with minimal manual intervention.

By automatically removing buildup from the optical window, the CYR51 supports a consistent measurement signal during every cleaning cycle, even in high-load or high-organic environments. For operators, this means fewer site visits, reduced downtime and improved confidence in process data.

Seamless integration and easy installation

The CYR51 unit offers seamless integration with a wide range of sensors, ensuring flexible use across various applications. It integrates with a wide range of turbidity and UV-Vis sensors. Its modular design and easy configuration allow easy installation within existing infrastructure, enabling plants to upgrade sensor cleaning capability without extensive modifications.

High, consistent sensor performance

Routine manual cleaning can be difficult to maintain, especially in remote locations or plants with limited staff. The CYR51’s automated cleaning ensures stable optical performance and helps extend sensor lifetime by protecting the measurement window from persistent fouling.

Retrofit your plant

For clients looking to optimise existing assets, the CYR51 allows straightforward adaptation to installed bases. Endress+Hauser supports the full process, from site evaluation and mechanical installation to commissioning and after-sales service.

Configurable to your process

Depending on process conditions, the system can be combined with additional cleaning methods such as compressed air or chemical rinsing. This flexibility ensures engineers can tailor cleaning intensity to suit specific contamination profiles.

Wide range of applications

The CYR51 extends the operational reliability of optical sensors across a wide range of water and industrial applications. It is engineered to withstand harsh conditions and ensure measurement availability where process visibility is most critical.

Wastewater treatment

In wastewater treatment, reliable optical measurements are crucial for regulatory compliance and efficient plant operation. As discharge limits tighten and skilled labour becomes scarce, automated cleaning becomes essential to reduce manual workload and maintain measurement reliability.

At key locations such as plant inlets, aeration tanks and effluent outlets, Endress+Hauser’s CYR51 helps maintain accurate readings for parameters such as turbidity, nitrate, total organic carbon (TOC), chemical oxygen demand (COD) and total suspended solids (TSS). During biological treatment, the unit ensures that optical windows remain clear despite fibres, hair and organic deposits that typically clog sensors in pretreated wastewater.

Application: In pretreated wastewater, nitrate and TSS measurements are often compromised by persistent fouling from fibrous materials that obstruct the optical path. This requires a cleaning solution operating reliably between 5° and 40°C that is capable of maintaining clear sensor surfaces to ensure stable, accurate data under challenging process conditions.

Water abstraction and drinking water

In drinking water production, early detection of contamination is essential. Sensors installed in rivers, dams, wells or raw water intakes are exposed to biological fouling, sediment and seasonal organic loads. The CYR51 provides dependable cleaning even in remote or weather-exposed sites where compressed air is unavailable. By reducing manual cleaning and supporting long maintenance intervals, the system improves availability of critical measurement points and aligns with current drinking water regulatory expectations.

Application: For surface and groundwater monitoring, sensors measuring turbidity, colour, nitrate, TOC and SAC must operate reliably at immersion depths of up to 20 metres. These installations frequently contend with algal growth and organic deposition, making robust, automated cleaning essential to maintain measurement accuracy in dynamic natural environments.

Mining, minerals & metals

Tailing dams, settlement basins and radial thickeners rely on turbidity and solids measurement to optimise water recovery and comply with environmental requirements. These installations are often isolated, making low-maintenance sensor solutions essential. The CYR51 is built to handle abrasive media, variable solids loads and extreme outdoor conditions. By ensuring clear optical windows in tailing and process water, it supports sustainable water management in mining operations.

Application: Turbidity and TSS measurements must remain reliable in the face of abrasive media, fluctuating solids loads and temperatures from 5° to 55°C. Sensors are frequently exposed to heavy buildup under harsh operating conditions, making robust mechanical cleaning indispensable. The CYR51 meets these demands with a brushless servo motor for long-life performance, EU-approved materials, integrated cable-strain protection, optional brushes or wipers and Class I Division 2 hazardous area certification.

In all these applications, Endress+Hauser supports you in designing an optimal cleaning solution. Whether your process requires mechanical, chemical or compressed air cleaning, the CYR51 delivers a tailored solution to meet your specific cleaning demands. The system is compatible with the full Endress+Hauser range of turbidity and UV-Vis absorption sensors, ensuring flexible deployment across diverse process environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Adjustable proximity sensor with five metre range
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
The Telco line of photo-electric eyes have the accuracy and reliability you need.

Read more...
Food safety – a matter of weight
Sensors & Transducers
Weighing systems play a key role in ensuring product quality in food production, complying with legal requirements and avoiding product recalls. The Minebea Intec MiNexx portfolio has been specially developed to meet these requirements.

Read more...
Telco sensors in the paper and pulp industry
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
The paper and pulp industry poses a major problem for most photoelectric sensors. Telco Sensors has overcome this with its powerful and high-performance photoelectric sensors, ensuring penetration of thick and harsh pollution while guaranteeing reliable detection.

Read more...
Leaders in sensor technology
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
A new addition to the Telco Sensors range is the adjustable Proximity sensor, with a range up to 5 metres.

Read more...
Cutting-edge sensor technology
Endress+Hauser South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The advantage of Endress+Hauser’s Memosens technology is that digitised measured values and sensor information are transmitted via a non-contact connection from the sensor to the cable, and as a digital signal to the transmitter.

Read more...
Miniature inductive sensors
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The inductive IY/IZ type sensors from ifm are used in various industrial areas where space is limited.

Read more...
The expanding role of 3D cameras in industrial quality control
TANDM Technologies Sensors & Transducers
Across factory floors, warehouses, mines and research centres worldwide, computer vision paired with 3D camera technology is revolutionising quality control.

Read more...
PDS implementation on mines
Sensors & Transducers
Level 9 vehicle intervention for collision avoidance has been mandatory on South African mines since 2022, yet the effective roll-out of proximity detection systems remains slower than expected. This is not due to the technical limitations of integration but to operational readiness on site.

Read more...
Monitoring analogue process values
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Everywhere in industry, electronic sensors are used to detect process values such as temperature, pressure or flow. Process value monitoring often takes place directly in the sensor.

Read more...
Ensuring clean and safe water
Endress+Hauser South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s comprehensive range of disinfection sensors is designed to monitor and control disinfectant levels in water treatment processes.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved