The new 2026 Eplan Platform

January 2026 IT in Manufacturing

The new Eplan Platform 2026 is here. Eplan has completely redeveloped its entire portfolio, with an even greater focus on customers and their requirements in their respective market segments. One central point is the significant reduction in complexity. The new software portfolio makes the full power of the Eplan Platform clearer. With numerous enhancements, it provides a comprehensive complete solution in specific application fields. Furthermore, the Eplan Platform can easily be integrated into existing IT landscapes.

Companies are facing enormous challenges in successfully configuring their businesses and making them secure for the future. Solutions provider, Eplan supports its customers in shortening the time to value. Comprehensive solutions have been created that are customised to the tasks and workflows in individual industries and customer segments, and customers can immediately use them. They are already optimised to their full extent for basic engineering, electrical engineering and control cabinet manufacturing, without the need to evaluate and procure additional modules and options. Eplan vice president, Jan Fleming explains: “We have systematically aligned our product portfolio toward the tasks and workflows of our customers. The Eplan Platform 2026 provides maximum support for users in their respective application fields. This means more simplicity in engineering and at the same time valuable additional services that help our customers become even more efficient.”

Simplicity offers more

All products in the Eplan Platform 2026 have been fundamentally reworked and functionally expanded and can be considered the new benchmark for electrical engineering. The launch is being accompanied by a complete new product portfolio. Previously optional extensions are now standard in some version of the software. The portfolio has been tailored to the specific requirements of certain market segments. Eplan Preplanning meets these requirements for operators and planners. Control cabinet construction is planned using Eplan Pro Panel and machine builders will find all the relevant functionality for their tasks in Eplan Electric P8. New features include the cloud-based Eplan collaboration apps, the Eplan Data Portal, parts management eStock and eManage for data management, all of which are included in the scope of services for Eplan Electric P8, Eplan Pro Panel and Eplan Preplanning. Previously optional extensions are now included in some configuration levels. This allows users to make their processes even more efficient and consistent. This holds true for all project phases and for different industries from concept development to detail engineering, and manufacturing to commissioning and operations.

Support for operators as well

For instance, Eplan Preplanning now also covers electrical engineering requirements in the early planning phase in the form of single-line schematics in addition to the integration of preplanning data and professional creation of P&I; diagrams. So aside from being able to be used by system integrators, the software can now also be used by operators and planners in basic engineering. Users benefit from preconfigured contents such as symbols, example data and forms that are specifically tailored to the tasks in machine building, control cabinet and switchgear system engineering, energy technology and building automation.

Flexible with or without the use of cloud services

Depending on the configuration level, customers can now also collaborate internally and externally using the Eplan Cloud. Cloud-based apps for device management, data management and the view of Eplan projects using the Viewer are now included.

Connections add value

The new Eplan Platform can also be integrated into ERP and PDM system via standardised interfaces. Digital data from the electrical engineering can also be used directly in manufacturing of control cabinets and by wiring machines and plant systems. In the area of automation technology, commercially available PLC planning and programming systems can also be directly connected via standard formats.

Accessing relevant data faster

Another important new feature is that access from device management in Eplan now allows direct device data selection in the Data Portal. Users no longer have to ‘jump’ from the platform to the portal. Just a click in Eplan Electric P8 brings them directly to device selection in the portal and they can immediately download the required project data. This also applies to the cloud-based device management. In addition, devices can be described even more precisely with more than 400 new properties for devices.

Everything at a glance in the Download Centre

Last but not least. The Eplan Download Centre is now available to every Eplan user. At eplan.com, users can directly access software, tools, useful eLearning contents and licencing information. There they will also find information about the version currently in use as well as individual updates, which allow even larger jumps for updates to older versions with just a click.

