Precision meets performance: The ELGD Axes Family from Festo

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Festo has introduced the ELGD axes family, engineered for the demands of future-focused industries. With cutting-edge guide technology, exceptional rigidity and high load capacity, these axes deliver more performance within the same installation footprint.

At the core of the ELGD series are powerful drive elements that enable high-feed forces and rapid acceleration. The results include shorter cycle times, a longer service life and reduced downtime. A friction-free stainless steel cover strip prevents particle formation, making the ELGD axes ideal for cleanroom environments.

Tailored for tomorrow’s industries

Whether it’s renewable energy, electric vehicle production, battery manufacturing or semiconductor fabrication, the ELGD-BS spindle drive and ELGD-TB toothed belt drive are built to meet the precision and reliability these sectors demand. Among the most rigid axes available, the ELGD series enables precise and dynamic movement, perfectly illustrated in dispensing stations where Y-axis attachments of up to 20 kg are supported with ease.

Cleanroom-ready innovation

The innovative stainless steel cover strip ensures a non-abrasive, particle-free surface, protecting sensitive workpieces and minimising contamination. This dual benefit, cleanroom compatibility and resilience in harsh environments, makes the ELGD axes a versatile solution across applications.

Versatility across applications

From cantilever systems and pick-and-place operations to top-loader handling and additive manufacturing, the ELGD axes excel with:

• Short cycle times

• High precision and repeatability

• Virtually vibration-free dynamics

In 3D printing, their ability to perform smooth, high-speed movements under harsh conditions is a game-changer.

Engineered for flexibility

The ELGD-BS and ELGD-BS-WD spindle axes offer a maximum stroke of up to 2,5 metres with their durable and high-precision recirculating ball screw. The motor positions are configurable as axial or parallel.

The ELGD-TB and ELGD-TB-WD toothed belt axes feature virtually vibration-free carriage movement and offer a maximum stroke of up to 8,5 metres, reinforced with steel tension members and polyurethane belts. The motor position at the end of the axis is freely selectable and retrofittable.

Festo South Africa





