Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Strategic system upgrades beat mining obsolescence and drive productivity

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

By Adrian van Wyk, managing director, Referro Systems.

Mining operations are under constant pressure to maintain output while controlling costs. One persistent challenge continues to confront the industry: knowing when and how to upgrade aging systems before they become a liability. Delay the decision too long, and outdated equipment drags down efficiency, safety and profitability; act too hastily, and production risks unnecessary disruption. Striking the right balance through strategic system upgrades is the key to overcoming obsolescence and unlocking sustainable productivity gains.

Partnering for strategic innovation

Our journey with one of our largest mining clients began well before their 2006 automation initiative. Our early involvement and deep expertise played a key role in shaping their decision to implement Rockwell Automation’s Allen-Bradley control and motor control platforms from the outset. Our relationship has grown from providing front-line technical support to serving as a trusted advisor and strategic partner, directly influencing the customer’s long-term automation strategy.

What drives the upgrade wave

The most recent upgrade of the mine’s control systems and motor control centres was prompted primarily by product obsolescence. Equipment installed over a decade ago was reaching end of life, with manufacturers discontinuing spares and support, forcing mines to consider costly quick fixes or risk unplanned downtime. The arrival of newer technologies offering faster processing, richer data capabilities and more robust network protocols created an opportunity.

Seamless engineering

One of the most complex aspects of any technology refresh is integrating new hardware and software into existing systems without disrupting ongoing production. Our engineering teams devised innovative solutions that allowed the replacement of legacy control networks, control CPUs, variable speed drive platforms and intelligent motor protection devices within the existing motor control centres and platforms. This avoided costly redesigns and downtime.

These devices were replaced with the latest networking solutions in Ethernet IP infrastructure, Allen-Bradley control logix CPU’s, Powerflex 750 series variable speed drives and E300 intelligent motor protection devices connected via Ethernet/IP networks. These upgrades not only brought faster communication, enhanced diagnostics and monitoring capabilities, but also streamlined the spares inventory, delivering significant cost savings and operational resilience.

Performance gains that set a benchmark

While quantifying exact performance gains is complex, the mine’s results speak for themselves. Among the mining group’s other mines, this retrofitted mine consistently ranks highest in throughput, demonstrating superior operational efficiency compared to sister sites with similar geological profiles. This highlights the value of proactive upgrades and the critical role that technologically capable partners, like Referro Systems, plays in enabling these outcomes.

Guidance for mines facing obsolete infrastructure

The accelerated pace of technological evolution demands that mining operations think strategically about their automation infrastructure. Our advice to other mining companies grappling with ageing equipment is to partner with global leaders in automation technology who bring extensive local expertise and a proven track record.

It is crucial to implement upgrades through a carefully planned, phased approach that aligns with both capital expenditure cycles and production requirements. Companies should avoid reactive quick fixes by proactively managing system lifecycles and anticipating end-of-life scenarios before they become operational crises.

Additionally, embracing new technologies such as Ethernet/IP networks that offer faster speeds, richer real-time data and cost-effective scalability is essential in maintaining a consistently future-ready infrastructure.

Industry-wide lessons and the path forward

Mining and manufacturing leaders constantly wrestle with this cause-and-effect dilemma. Upgrade too early, and you risk wasted costs; upgrade too late and downtime and costs skyrocket. The solution lies in detailed lifecycle management and partnering with technical specialists who have deep insight into obsolescence and provide seamless integration solutions. The case study from this most recent upgrade exemplifies how such an approach preserves operational continuity, enhances productivity and controls costs.

Shaping mining’s future with vision and partnership

As the mining sector grapples with accelerated technological change and constant pressure to perform, success increasingly favours those leaders and organisations willing to invest in smart, strategic upgrades, both to technology and to mindsets and business models. Legacy systems and outmoded approaches cannot keep pace with evolving operational, sustainability and stakeholder demands in an intensely global competitive marketplace.

The experience at this mine illustrates what is possible: with the right technology partners, a clear vision for the future and a commitment to seamless execution, mining companies can redefine the standard for productivity, safety and resilience.

For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297, info@referro.co.za, www.referro.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New precision planetary gearboxes
Motion Control & Drives
Teknic offers precision planetary gearboxes with a wide selection of frame sizes, gear ratios, output flanges and body configurations to accommodate a range of motion control requirements.

Read more...
Septentrio starts mass production of mosaic-G5 positioning modules
Motion Control & Drives
Septentrio has started volume shipments of mosaic-G5 modules that enable reliable positioning without performance compromise for size and power-constrained industrial applications.

Read more...
SKF and Sieb & Meyer announce strategic partnership for magnetic bearings
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has announced a strategic partnership with Sieb & Meyer, a renowned expert in variable frequency drives and control electronics.

Read more...
Advanced tensioning solutions for industrial applications
Motion Control & Drives
OST-Africa has developed an advanced range of tensioning elements, designed to meet the demands of mechanical power transmission

Read more...
Siemens sets new standards in drive technology
Motion Control & Drives
Siemens is setting new standards in industrial drive technology with the launch of its new high-performance drive system, Sinamics S220.

Read more...
Bearings International enters South Africa’s pump market
Bearings International Motion Control & Drives
Bearings International has entered into the local pumps market through an exclusive distribution agreement with leading Italian pump manufacturer, SAER.

Read more...
Next-generation multisensor sets new standards in condition monitoring
Motion Control & Drives
The next-generation Sitrans MS200 multisensor from Siemens enables improved predictive maintenance that makes industrial operations smarter, safer and more efficient.

Read more...
MEPS rules create opportunity but smart moves are critical
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE says that South African regulations on premium efficiency IE3 motors open a door of opportunity for geared motor users, but forward planning and the considered advice of established and trusted experts is vital.

Read more...
Strain wave gearheads for precision and compact design
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Strain wave gearheads from maxon are a specialised type of gearhead where precision and compact design are crucial.

Read more...
Open-source humanoid robot redefining human-machine interaction
Motion Control & Drives
Pollen Robotics is working on an ambitious mission: to imagine and advance useful robotics for humans. Their flagship creation, Reachy combines accessibility, innovation and open-source collaboration.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved