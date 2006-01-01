Strategic system upgrades beat mining obsolescence and drive productivity

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Mining operations are under constant pressure to maintain output while controlling costs. One persistent challenge continues to confront the industry: knowing when and how to upgrade aging systems before they become a liability. Delay the decision too long, and outdated equipment drags down efficiency, safety and profitability; act too hastily, and production risks unnecessary disruption. Striking the right balance through strategic system upgrades is the key to overcoming obsolescence and unlocking sustainable productivity gains.

Partnering for strategic innovation

Our journey with one of our largest mining clients began well before their 2006 automation initiative. Our early involvement and deep expertise played a key role in shaping their decision to implement Rockwell Automation’s Allen-Bradley control and motor control platforms from the outset. Our relationship has grown from providing front-line technical support to serving as a trusted advisor and strategic partner, directly influencing the customer’s long-term automation strategy.

What drives the upgrade wave

The most recent upgrade of the mine’s control systems and motor control centres was prompted primarily by product obsolescence. Equipment installed over a decade ago was reaching end of life, with manufacturers discontinuing spares and support, forcing mines to consider costly quick fixes or risk unplanned downtime. The arrival of newer technologies offering faster processing, richer data capabilities and more robust network protocols created an opportunity.

Seamless engineering

One of the most complex aspects of any technology refresh is integrating new hardware and software into existing systems without disrupting ongoing production. Our engineering teams devised innovative solutions that allowed the replacement of legacy control networks, control CPUs, variable speed drive platforms and intelligent motor protection devices within the existing motor control centres and platforms. This avoided costly redesigns and downtime.

These devices were replaced with the latest networking solutions in Ethernet IP infrastructure, Allen-Bradley control logix CPU’s, Powerflex 750 series variable speed drives and E300 intelligent motor protection devices connected via Ethernet/IP networks. These upgrades not only brought faster communication, enhanced diagnostics and monitoring capabilities, but also streamlined the spares inventory, delivering significant cost savings and operational resilience.

Performance gains that set a benchmark

While quantifying exact performance gains is complex, the mine’s results speak for themselves. Among the mining group’s other mines, this retrofitted mine consistently ranks highest in throughput, demonstrating superior operational efficiency compared to sister sites with similar geological profiles. This highlights the value of proactive upgrades and the critical role that technologically capable partners, like Referro Systems, plays in enabling these outcomes.

Guidance for mines facing obsolete infrastructure

The accelerated pace of technological evolution demands that mining operations think strategically about their automation infrastructure. Our advice to other mining companies grappling with ageing equipment is to partner with global leaders in automation technology who bring extensive local expertise and a proven track record.

It is crucial to implement upgrades through a carefully planned, phased approach that aligns with both capital expenditure cycles and production requirements. Companies should avoid reactive quick fixes by proactively managing system lifecycles and anticipating end-of-life scenarios before they become operational crises.

Additionally, embracing new technologies such as Ethernet/IP networks that offer faster speeds, richer real-time data and cost-effective scalability is essential in maintaining a consistently future-ready infrastructure.

Industry-wide lessons and the path forward

Mining and manufacturing leaders constantly wrestle with this cause-and-effect dilemma. Upgrade too early, and you risk wasted costs; upgrade too late and downtime and costs skyrocket. The solution lies in detailed lifecycle management and partnering with technical specialists who have deep insight into obsolescence and provide seamless integration solutions. The case study from this most recent upgrade exemplifies how such an approach preserves operational continuity, enhances productivity and controls costs.

Shaping mining’s future with vision and partnership

As the mining sector grapples with accelerated technological change and constant pressure to perform, success increasingly favours those leaders and organisations willing to invest in smart, strategic upgrades, both to technology and to mindsets and business models. Legacy systems and outmoded approaches cannot keep pace with evolving operational, sustainability and stakeholder demands in an intensely global competitive marketplace.

The experience at this mine illustrates what is possible: with the right technology partners, a clear vision for the future and a commitment to seamless execution, mining companies can redefine the standard for productivity, safety and resilience.

For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297 , info@referro.co.za, www.referro.co.za





