Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Festo’s customised automation solutions

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Festo has been setting trends in automation for the past 100 years. From smart pneumatics to advanced process automation, Festo offers precision-engineered technologies that enable industries to operate more efficiently, reliably and fast. But what truly sets Festo apart is more than just technology. It’s their commitment to partnership. Festo works closely with its customers to understand their processes, challenges and goals. Their customer solutions team is made up of design and engineering experts to help customers turn their automation ideas into automation solutions.

From conception to commissioning, Festo will take care of it

Festo manages the entire custom design process from concept to final commissioning, saving customers time and money while allowing them to focus on their core expertise. The process begins with expert consultation and design by industry experts, followed by detailed concepts, quotations and engineering calculations supported by 2D and 3D CAD drawings. Festo streamlines procurement and logistics, delivering a complete, ready-to-install system with a single part number while also handling programming and thorough testing of the solutions. The production phase encompasses mechanical and electrical builds, rigorous validation and comprehensive documentation, ensuring a smooth delivery and commissioning process with on-site support as needed.

A transition from the traditional process valve arrangements to the custom VTOP valve control terminal

The Festo VTOP pneumatic module represents a revolution in process valve automation, offering a modern alternative to traditional process valve panels. While traditional installations utilise a familiar architecture and provide flexibility in vendor selection, they come with notable drawbacks, including long assembly times, complex multi-vendor procurement, manual piping that increases the risk of leaks, and larger space requirements. Maintenance and troubleshooting can also be time consuming and complicated due to the number of discrete components involved.

Festo has reimagined this setup with the VTOP pneumatic system, a pre-assembled, modular valve terminal that dramatically simplifies installation, reduces leak paths and saves valuable panel space. It arrives ready to mount, with integrated piping and electrical connections, eliminating much of the manual work and risk associated with traditional installations. The compact design not only saves space, but also reduces commissioning time and minimises downtime. Festo has taken a time-tested system and brought it into the future, replacing manual, high-maintenance assemblies with a plug-and-play solution that embodies efficiency, intelligence and performance.


Credit(s)

Email: sales.za@festo.com
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New precision planetary gearboxes
Motion Control & Drives
Teknic offers precision planetary gearboxes with a wide selection of frame sizes, gear ratios, output flanges and body configurations to accommodate a range of motion control requirements.

Read more...
Septentrio starts mass production of mosaic-G5 positioning modules
Motion Control & Drives
Septentrio has started volume shipments of mosaic-G5 modules that enable reliable positioning without performance compromise for size and power-constrained industrial applications.

Read more...
SKF and Sieb & Meyer announce strategic partnership for magnetic bearings
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has announced a strategic partnership with Sieb & Meyer, a renowned expert in variable frequency drives and control electronics.

Read more...
Advanced tensioning solutions for industrial applications
Motion Control & Drives
OST-Africa has developed an advanced range of tensioning elements, designed to meet the demands of mechanical power transmission

Read more...
Siemens sets new standards in drive technology
Motion Control & Drives
Siemens is setting new standards in industrial drive technology with the launch of its new high-performance drive system, Sinamics S220.

Read more...
Bearings International enters South Africa’s pump market
Bearings International Motion Control & Drives
Bearings International has entered into the local pumps market through an exclusive distribution agreement with leading Italian pump manufacturer, SAER.

Read more...
Next-generation multisensor sets new standards in condition monitoring
Motion Control & Drives
The next-generation Sitrans MS200 multisensor from Siemens enables improved predictive maintenance that makes industrial operations smarter, safer and more efficient.

Read more...
MEPS rules create opportunity but smart moves are critical
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE says that South African regulations on premium efficiency IE3 motors open a door of opportunity for geared motor users, but forward planning and the considered advice of established and trusted experts is vital.

Read more...
Strain wave gearheads for precision and compact design
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Strain wave gearheads from maxon are a specialised type of gearhead where precision and compact design are crucial.

Read more...
Open-source humanoid robot redefining human-machine interaction
Motion Control & Drives
Pollen Robotics is working on an ambitious mission: to imagine and advance useful robotics for humans. Their flagship creation, Reachy combines accessibility, innovation and open-source collaboration.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved