Festo’s customised automation solutions

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Festo has been setting trends in automation for the past 100 years. From smart pneumatics to advanced process automation, Festo offers precision-engineered technologies that enable industries to operate more efficiently, reliably and fast. But what truly sets Festo apart is more than just technology. It’s their commitment to partnership. Festo works closely with its customers to understand their processes, challenges and goals. Their customer solutions team is made up of design and engineering experts to help customers turn their automation ideas into automation solutions.

From conception to commissioning, Festo will take care of it

Festo manages the entire custom design process from concept to final commissioning, saving customers time and money while allowing them to focus on their core expertise. The process begins with expert consultation and design by industry experts, followed by detailed concepts, quotations and engineering calculations supported by 2D and 3D CAD drawings. Festo streamlines procurement and logistics, delivering a complete, ready-to-install system with a single part number while also handling programming and thorough testing of the solutions. The production phase encompasses mechanical and electrical builds, rigorous validation and comprehensive documentation, ensuring a smooth delivery and commissioning process with on-site support as needed.

A transition from the traditional process valve arrangements to the custom VTOP valve control terminal

The Festo VTOP pneumatic module represents a revolution in process valve automation, offering a modern alternative to traditional process valve panels. While traditional installations utilise a familiar architecture and provide flexibility in vendor selection, they come with notable drawbacks, including long assembly times, complex multi-vendor procurement, manual piping that increases the risk of leaks, and larger space requirements. Maintenance and troubleshooting can also be time consuming and complicated due to the number of discrete components involved.

Festo has reimagined this setup with the VTOP pneumatic system, a pre-assembled, modular valve terminal that dramatically simplifies installation, reduces leak paths and saves valuable panel space. It arrives ready to mount, with integrated piping and electrical connections, eliminating much of the manual work and risk associated with traditional installations. The compact design not only saves space, but also reduces commissioning time and minimises downtime. Festo has taken a time-tested system and brought it into the future, replacing manual, high-maintenance assemblies with a plug-and-play solution that embodies efficiency, intelligence and performance.

Credit(s)

Festo South Africa





