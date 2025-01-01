The SAIMC Durban Branch closed off its 2025 technology meetings with an exceptionally well-attended November session at the Premier Splendid Inn, where members engaged enthusiastically with the topic and posed numerous questions throughout the presentation.
The insightful talk focused on the critical considerations involved in selecting and applying signal transducers, an often overlooked, yet essential, aspect of field cabinet and remote panel design. The topics covered included the choice between active and passive devices, input versus output loop-powered configurations, and how signal type and transmission distance can impact performance between field instruments and control cabinets. Delegates also gained valuable insight into the wide variety of transducers available from different OEMs, each tailored to specific industrial environments and applications.
The session was presented by Kevin Preston, group manager of IMA & IE at Phoenix Contact South Africa, who oversees the Interface, I/O, Networks and IMA product ranges. With extensive experience in industrial electronics and automation, Kevin is frequently invited to contribute to industry discussions and knowledge-sharing platforms, and his expertise ensured an engaging and informative session for all attendees.
The November meeting was a fitting conclusion to a successful year of knowledge sharing, highlighting the SAIMC’s ongoing commitment to keeping its members informed about emerging technologies and best-practice engineering principles. The Durban branch would like to thank Phoenix Contact for their kind sponsorship of the evening.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
At the Durban branch of the SAIMC held in October, Mitch Naidoo took the attendees on an interesting journey on Asset Health Management: Tracking The Pulse Of Your Plant.
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The SAIMC Johannesburg Branch technical evening was hosted by Proconics Advanced Solutions. The topic of the session was ‘Turning Big 3D Data into Actionable Engineering Insights – Challenges and Smart Solutions’.
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg
SAIMC
The Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a successful Technology Evening on 10 September. The event was well attended and generously sponsored by Phoenix Contact.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
At SAIMC Durban’s October Technology Evening, Nico Erasmus delivered a thought-provoking presentation on a topic close to every automation professional’s heart: PLC and Drive Manufacturer Generational Hardware - UpGrades, UpGates or UpRates?
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a successful Technology Evening on 10 September. The event was well attended and generously sponsored by Phoenix Contact.
Read more...Why ECSA matters SAIMC
SAIMC
I always knew I had to register as a Professional Engineer. Then I opened the registration guidelines.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.