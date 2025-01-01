SAIMC: From the office of the COO: Reflections on progress and ambitions for the new year

January 2026 SAIMC



Gerhard Greeff.

As we greet the possibilities of the new year, we have the chance to reflect on our shared journey, to acknowledge our achievements and to set our sights on new horizons. This tradition, so cherished in the pages of South African Instrumentation and Control magazine, reminds us that progress is built upon both retrospection and vision.

A year of significant milestones and bold initiatives

When I look back on the past year, I am deeply proud of how our community has come together, not only to meet challenges, but to turn them into stepping stones for growth. The SAIMC User Advisory Council in particular had a remarkable year, underscored by the resounding success of our first User Conference. This landmark event brought together an inspiring cross-section of professionals, academics and industry leaders. Through robust discussions and the sharing of best practices, we laid the foundation for future innovation and collaboration. The energy, creativity and commitment I witnessed at the conference reaffirmed my belief that our institute is more than an organisation, it is a movement for positive change.

Our collaborative spirit extended to the national stage, where SAIMC council members worked hand in hand with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA). Together, we drafted training guidelines for professional registration, an initiative that will profoundly shape the future of our profession. The conversations we initiated and the standards we helped to sculpt are testament to our role in setting high expectations for engineering excellence in South Africa.

A particularly exciting development was our partnership with higher education institutions to influence the content of their engineering programmes. By engaging with academic leaders and providing feedback, we are ensuring that graduates enter the workforce with the skills, knowledge and practical acumen required in a rapidly evolving industry. These efforts are not only about closing the gap between education and employment, but about cultivating a new generation of innovators and problem solvers ready to make a lasting impact.

This year also saw a major leap in skills development and recognition. The certification of the first facility for the mechatronics trade test is a testament to our ongoing investment in technical skills and trade proficiency. The importance of mechatronics in the digital transformation of South African industry cannot be overstated, and this achievement will open new doors for aspiring artisans and engineers.

In the same vein, the SAIMC played a pivotal role in assisting the first computer engineer to be registered as a professional engineer in South Africa, an accomplishment that highlights both the diversity of our field and our commitment to supporting emerging disciplines within the engineering landscape.

Putting members first: Engagement and service excellence

At the core of everything we do is our commitment to you, our valued members. Our mission is to provide an ever-evolving suite of services and opportunities that empower your professional journey. Over the past year, we initiated member surveys to better understand your needs, aspirations and the challenges you face. The responses we received were both insightful and motivating, helping us to redefine our priorities and tailor our activities for maximum impact.

These efforts are ongoing. In the months ahead, we will be launching more comprehensive surveys, reaching out not only to our members, but also to universities, industry leaders, governance and standards organisations, government departments and technology suppliers. Your voice matters, and it is only through open dialogue and feedback that we can ensure SAIMC remains responsive and relevant to all our stakeholders. We are also committed to strengthening our support systems, offering more frequent technical webinars, expanding our mentoring programmes and enhancing member communications. We will continue to build relationships with other professional bodies and industry groups, seeking out opportunities for shared learning and advancement.

Our vision for 2026 and beyond: Shaping a resilient future

The landscape in which we operate is changing at an unprecedented pace. Digital transformation, sustainability and global competitiveness are critical for success. Our goal is to extend the reach and influence of SAIMC so that South Africans are equipped and empowered to build businesses that are both sustainable and competitive on a world stage.

We believe that by fostering innovation, prioritising technical and soft skills development, and nurturing strategic partnerships, we can lay the foundation for a robust, future-ready industry. In concrete terms, this means supporting our members through credentialing and professional development opportunities, championing standards that encourage safety and quality, and serving as a voice for the measurement and control community within policy-making forums.

The new year will also see us deepening our engagement with educational institutions, advocating for curricula that are agile, relevant and responsive to industry needs. We will continue to celebrate and support the achievements of our members, highlighting the stories of those who break new ground and inspire others to follow.

Gratitude and a call to action

None of our progress would be possible without the unwavering commitment, creativity and passion of the SAIMC community. Whether you are a student, a seasoned professional, an educator or an industry partner, your contributions drive our success. I am profoundly grateful for your engagement, your feedback and your willingness to strive for excellence.

As we step into this new year, I encourage you to stay connected and take an active role in our journey. Share your insights, participate in our initiatives and let us know how we can serve you better. Together, we are greater than the sum of our parts, and together, we can achieve even greater things.

May 2026 bring you opportunities for growth, innovation and fulfillment. On behalf of the entire SAIMC leadership team, I wish you a happy, prosperous and inspiring New Year.

