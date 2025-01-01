Iritron’s 25th anniversary golf day unites industry

January 2026 News

Iritron MD, Alwyn Rautenbach (centre) handing over the donation to Simon Hill and Shawn Bickerton from Hot Cares.

Iritron marked its 25th anniversary with a standout charity golf day at the Centurion Golf Course, drawing a full roster of clients, suppliers and partners to celebrate a legacy of innovation and making a difference. The event brought together 88 golfers for a day of friendly competition, camaraderie and a spirited evening programme that turned milestones into meaning.

Hot 102.7FM’s Simon Hill and Shawn Bickerton set the tone for an energetic dinner and charity auction, with entertainment and generosity going hand in hand. Auction proceeds and guest contributions saw R100 000 raised for Hot Cares, the charitable initiative of Hot 102.7FM that directly supports people and organisations in need across Gauteng.

“As we mark 25 years of progress and partnership, it’s inspiring to celebrate by giving back,” said Liesl Booysen, managing executive at Iritron. “The exceptional support from our industry partners made this milestone meaningful, not just for us, but for the communities we serve.”

Iritron’s anniversary event reflected the heart of the industry: competitive spirit, committed relationships and a passion to uplift others. The day was made possible through an impressive coalition of sponsors, including WEG, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, AVEVA, Nidec Drives, Acusys, ElectroMechanica, ifm, Barker Insurance, Siemens, FFG, Electrahertz, IS3, Hot 102.7FM, Phoenix Contact, Oculus and Sabelco.

