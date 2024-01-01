PPSV now a Honeywell Authorised Service Centre

PPSV Pinnacle is pleased to announce its appointment as an official Honeywell Authorised Service Centre, currently the only facility of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. This accreditation enables the servicing and repair of Honeywell gas detection devices directly at our workshop, eliminating the delays typically associated with returning units to Honeywell.
By establishing this capability inhouse, we are able to provide significantly faster turnaround times, improved efficiency and the assurance that all equipment is handled by technicians trained to meet Honeywell’s rigorous standards.
Every year millions of electrical and electronic devices and appliances are thrown away. This e-waste can become a threat to both health and the environment if they are not disposed of and recycled properly. Limpopo recently launched its E-Waste for Youth Employment in Limpopo Province project in order to change this narrative.
Steel can be regalvanised three to four times, effectively doubling the lifespan of key infrastructure for 30% of the replacement cost. That is why the Hot Dip Galvanisers Association of South Africa sees regalvanising as a cornerstone of the circular economy.
