PPSV now a Honeywell Authorised Service Centre

By establishing this capability inhouse, we are able to provide significantly faster turnaround times, improved efficiency and the assurance that all equipment is handled by technicians trained to meet Honeywell’s rigorous standards.

PPSV Pinnacle is pleased to announce its appointment as an official Honeywell Authorised Service Centre, currently the only facility of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. This accreditation enables the servicing and repair of Honeywell gas detection devices directly at our workshop, eliminating the delays typically associated with returning units to Honeywell.

Further reading:

Powering Africa’s industrial Leap at the 2026 Manufacturing Indaba

News

Read more...

Siemens andDucati extend partnership to advance innovation in MotoGP

Siemens South Africa News

Read more...

Your chance to make a difference by supporting UKZN’s SMART Lab research

News

Read more...

Hitachi Energy named world’s leading supplier of grid automation products and services

News

Read more...

Latest evolution in DesignSpark PCB design software

RS South Africa News

Read more...

SKF earns top CDP ratings, reinforcing climate leadership

SKF South Africa News

Read more...

South African project to tackle e-waste

News

Read more...

Hans Beckhoff receives German Mechanical Engineering Award

Beckhoff Automation News

Read more...

Safe solar light for 150 000 people across Africa

RS South Africa News

Read more...

Regalvanising is a cornerstone of the circular economy

News

Read more...

The 2026 Manufacturing Indaba is set to bring together stakeholders to explore how reliable energy can unlock Africa’s industrial futureSiemens Digital Industries Software has renewed its technical partnership agreement with Ducati, and detailed how the Siemens Xcelerator platform has been instrumental in helping the company to create increasingly powerful, safe and sustainable motorcycles.UKZN’s SMART Lab is at the forefront of tackling international challenges through innovative, multidisciplinary solutions, and focuses on research that makes a tangible difference to society. Companies affiliated with the SAIMC now have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact through sponsorships.Hitachi Energy has been recognised as the global market share leader in grid automation for electric power transmission and distribution utilities by ARC Advisory Group.RS South Africa has announced the local availability of DesignSpark PCB version 13, the latest evolution of its award-winning PCB design software.SKF has been awarded an A score in the 2024 CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment, placing the company among the global leaders in supplier climate action and transparency.Every year millions of electrical and electronic devices and appliances are thrown away. This e-waste can become a threat to both health and the environment if they are not disposed of and recycled properly. Limpopo recently launched its E-Waste for Youth Employment in Limpopo Province project in order to change this narrative.Hans Beckhoff has received the 2025 German Mechanical Engineering Award. This prestigious award honours entrepreneurs who have set standards in machine and system engineering, driven innovation, and taken on social responsibility.RS Group has announced a partnership with international development charity, SolarAid to deliver clean, safe solar lights to 150 000 people living in rural communities across Africa without access to electricity.Steel can be regalvanised three to four times, effectively doubling the lifespan of key infrastructure for 30% of the replacement cost. That is why the Hot Dip Galvanisers Association of South Africa sees regalvanising as a cornerstone of the circular economy.