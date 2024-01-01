Editor's Choice
Exceptional speaker line-up for Africa Automation Indaba 2026

January 2026 News

The Africa Automation Indaba 2026, taking place on 13 to 14 May 2026 at the Radisson Collection Hotel in Cape Town, is set to become one of the most influential gatherings for Africa’s automation and process control community. Designed as a high-end, by-invitation leadership forum, the Indaba will unite senior decision makers, engineers, plant managers, integrators, OEM leaders, manufacturing directors, technology strategists, government representatives and investors for two days of strategic dialogue on the future of industrial automation across the continent.

The event will feature an unmatched lineup of keynote speakers and thought leaders, each bringing world-class expertise and a unique perspective on Africa’s industrial future. The calibre of talent secured for the Indaba signals a new benchmark for sector-focused leadership events on the continent.

Among the headline speakers are:

Professor Thuli Madonsela: As one of South Africa’s most respected voices in ethics and governance, Madonsela will address ‘An Ethical Technological Transition’, emphasising the importance of responsible innovation as Africa accelerates toward high-tech industrialisation.

Arthur Goldstuck: Leading African technology researcher and analyst, Goldstuck will present ‘An In-Depth Overview of Automation and AI in Africa’, providing critical insights into digital readiness, adoption trends and the evolving automation landscape shaping the continent’s competitiveness.

Jessie Ndaba: Entrepreneur and industry visionary, Ndaba will deliver her keynote ‘There is Lots of Space in Africa – The Wild Card Opportunity’, highlighting Africa’s vast untapped potential for manufacturing expansion and automation-led economic growth.

Pieter Geldenhuys: One of Africa’s top futurists, Geldenhuys will unpack the realities of ‘Smart Manufacturing, IIoT and Digitalisation’, equipping delegates with strategic foresight into the continent’s Industry 4.0 readiness.

Jean-Pierre Murray-Kline: A leading voice on Industry 4.0, sustainability and digital transformation, Murray-Kline will tackle ‘Automating Inequality’, exploring how automation intersects with society, the environment and industrial competitiveness.

Mitch Ilbury: Renowned scenario strategist, Ilbury will present ‘What Is Scenario Planning, and Why it Matters When Tackling Automation in Africa’, and will also facilitate a high-stakes panel guiding industry leaders through likely automation futures and how to mitigate risks while capturing opportunity.

Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen: A respected authority in advanced manufacturing, mechatronics and automation skills development, Hagedorn-Hansen will address ‘Critical Workforce and Competency Gaps Affecting Africa’s Industrial Modernisation’.

Professor Horman Chitonge: An expert in African industrial policy and economic development, Chitonge will speak on ‘Identifying High-Growth Sectors and Regions for Automation in Africa,” offering a research-driven view of where automation can drive large-scale productivity and competitiveness gains.

Lerato Ditshego: As master of ceremonies, leadership strategist and media professional, Ditshego will anchor the two-day programme, bringing her renowned communication skills, professionalism and audience engagement to ensure a seamless and compelling delegate experience.

A landmark event for Africa’s automation and process control community

With its world-class speakers, senior-level audience and highly focused content programme, the Africa Automation Indaba 2026 is set to become a defining event for professionals in automation, instrumentation, manufacturing technology, industrial integration, digitalisation and process optimisation.

For readers of SA Instrumentation & Control, the Indaba represents a rare opportunity to engage directly with the thought leaders and decision makers shaping the next decade of industrial growth on the continent.

For more information contact Hanli Goncalves, RX Africa, +27 82 601 4339, hanli.goncalves1@rxglobal.com, www.rxglobal.com




