Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Where is AI taking us?

January 2026 News


Kim Roberts, Editor

Welcome to another year with SA Instrumentation & Control. May it be a happy and healthy one where you can rise to the challenges ahead and still enjoy all the good things we have in this country.

As we hurtle into a new year, I thought I would have a look at what technology trends we’re in for. Gartner is the leader here, the world takes note of what they say. In their list of the most strategic technology trends for 2026, they say that disruption is accelerating and AI is no longer optional. They came up with ten trends that reflect how leading organisations are responding to complexity and opportunity. There’s too many to mention here, but it struck me that cybersecurity is a massive issue. I even learnt some new buzzwords.

One of these is ‘confidential computing’, which is how organisations protect sensitive data. It works by running tasks in secure hardware zones that keep information hidden, even from the infrastructure owners, cloud providers or anyone who can access the machines. It makes me wonder who will actually see this data. By 2029, over 75% of operations will be using confidential computing.

‘Preemptive cybersecurity’ is also trending as organisations face an exponential rise in threats targeting their networks and data. By 2030, preemptive solutions will account for half of all security spending, as CIOs shift from reactive defense to proactive protection. We often run cybersecurity articles in our online newsbriefs, and it’s clear that this is a major threat, but our local companies are rising to the challenge.

‘Digital provenance’ is another one. Companies are depending more on third-party software, open-source code and AI-generated content checking. They need to be able to confirm the source, ownership and trustworthiness of their software, data and processes. Gartner says that by 2029, those who don’t build digital provenance tools will face legal risks that could reach billions of dollars in penalties. Whew, I see yet another pressure coming.

The cloud used to be the answer, but due to growing geopolitical concerns, ‘geopatriation’ is taking hold. This means moving sensitive company information out of global public clouds into local options such as regional cloud providers, or an organisation’s own data centres. As global instability rises, companies are pulling in their horns. By 2030, over 75% of enterprises will move their virtual workloads into systems that reduce geopolitical risk. South Africa is becoming a regional data centre hub, so it will be interesting to see where this goes.

Last year the ‘agentic revolution’ was the hot buzzword. Rather than just answering questions and generating content, agents take action. In 2026, this will become increasingly normal in everyday life. From automating business decision making to coordinating hectic family schedules, AI agents will handle the ‘busy work’, freeing us up to focus on the big picture, or simply slow down and enjoy life.

Gartner also shared its top IT future forecasts for 2026 and beyond. I thought some of them were interesting as they show the influence AI is having on our thinking skills, our lives and what employers now expect.

By 2027, 75% of hiring processes will include certificates and tests proving workplace AI proficiency during recruiting. You used to need computer skills to get a job, now you need AI skills.

Studies are showing that AI lowers your cognitive skills. In 2026, weakening of critical-thinking skills through the use of gen AI will push 50% of global organisations to require ‘AI-free’ skills assessments. Job interviews have always been stressful, but this raises the pressure to a whole new level.

Gartner also highlighted the importance of customer relationship management systems, noting that organisations that fail to adopt multi-agent AI for their processes risk losing competitive advantage as customers increasingly expect rapid, low effort service. By 2028, organisations that use multi-agent AI for customer communications will dominate. We had better be prepared to deal with a chatbot, no more friendly local customer service centres – a sad loss of jobs.

By 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be managed by AI agents, pushing over $15 trillion of B2B spending through AI systems – another loss of jobs, this time buyers. Another sad little note is that by the end of 2026, ‘death by AI’ legal claims will rise above 2000 because of weak adoption of AI safety controls. AI can push people over the edge.

It’s getting harder to make sense out of all this. The best advice I came across is that the future belongs to those who can embrace change, adapt to new realities and leverage technology’s potential for positive change.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: malckey@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Powering Africa’s industrial Leap at the 2026 Manufacturing Indaba
News
The 2026 Manufacturing Indaba is set to bring together stakeholders to explore how reliable energy can unlock Africa’s industrial future

Read more...
Siemens andDucati extend partnership to advance innovation in MotoGP
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has renewed its technical partnership agreement with Ducati, and detailed how the Siemens Xcelerator platform has been instrumental in helping the company to create increasingly powerful, safe and sustainable motorcycles.

Read more...
Your chance to make a difference by supporting UKZN’s SMART Lab research
News
UKZN’s SMART Lab is at the forefront of tackling international challenges through innovative, multidisciplinary solutions, and focuses on research that makes a tangible difference to society. Companies affiliated with the SAIMC now have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact through sponsorships.

Read more...
Hitachi Energy named world’s leading supplier of grid automation products and services
News
Hitachi Energy has been recognised as the global market share leader in grid automation for electric power transmission and distribution utilities by ARC Advisory Group.

Read more...
Latest evolution in DesignSpark PCB design software
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa has announced the local availability of DesignSpark PCB version 13, the latest evolution of its award-winning PCB design software.

Read more...
SKF earns top CDP ratings, reinforcing climate leadership
SKF South Africa News
SKF has been awarded an A score in the 2024 CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment, placing the company among the global leaders in supplier climate action and transparency.

Read more...
South African project to tackle e-waste
News
Every year millions of electrical and electronic devices and appliances are thrown away. This e-waste can become a threat to both health and the environment if they are not disposed of and recycled properly. Limpopo recently launched its E-Waste for Youth Employment in Limpopo Province project in order to change this narrative.

Read more...
Hans Beckhoff receives German Mechanical Engineering Award
Beckhoff Automation News
Hans Beckhoff has received the 2025 German Mechanical Engineering Award. This prestigious award honours entrepreneurs who have set standards in machine and system engineering, driven innovation, and taken on social responsibility.

Read more...
Safe solar light for 150 000 people across Africa
RS South Africa News
RS Group has announced a partnership with international development charity, SolarAid to deliver clean, safe solar lights to 150 000 people living in rural communities across Africa without access to electricity.

Read more...
Regalvanising is a cornerstone of the circular economy
News
Steel can be regalvanised three to four times, effectively doubling the lifespan of key infrastructure for 30% of the replacement cost. That is why the Hot Dip Galvanisers Association of South Africa sees regalvanising as a cornerstone of the circular economy.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved