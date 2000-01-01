From the editor's desk: Where is AI taking us?

January 2026 News



Kim Roberts, Editor

Welcome to another year with SA Instrumentation & Control. May it be a happy and healthy one where you can rise to the challenges ahead and still enjoy all the good things we have in this country.

As we hurtle into a new year, I thought I would have a look at what technology trends we’re in for. Gartner is the leader here, the world takes note of what they say. In their list of the most strategic technology trends for 2026, they say that disruption is accelerating and AI is no longer optional. They came up with ten trends that reflect how leading organisations are responding to complexity and opportunity. There’s too many to mention here, but it struck me that cybersecurity is a massive issue. I even learnt some new buzzwords.

One of these is ‘confidential computing’, which is how organisations protect sensitive data. It works by running tasks in secure hardware zones that keep information hidden, even from the infrastructure owners, cloud providers or anyone who can access the machines. It makes me wonder who will actually see this data. By 2029, over 75% of operations will be using confidential computing.

‘Preemptive cybersecurity’ is also trending as organisations face an exponential rise in threats targeting their networks and data. By 2030, preemptive solutions will account for half of all security spending, as CIOs shift from reactive defense to proactive protection. We often run cybersecurity articles in our online newsbriefs, and it’s clear that this is a major threat, but our local companies are rising to the challenge.

‘Digital provenance’ is another one. Companies are depending more on third-party software, open-source code and AI-generated content checking. They need to be able to confirm the source, ownership and trustworthiness of their software, data and processes. Gartner says that by 2029, those who don’t build digital provenance tools will face legal risks that could reach billions of dollars in penalties. Whew, I see yet another pressure coming.

The cloud used to be the answer, but due to growing geopolitical concerns, ‘geopatriation’ is taking hold. This means moving sensitive company information out of global public clouds into local options such as regional cloud providers, or an organisation’s own data centres. As global instability rises, companies are pulling in their horns. By 2030, over 75% of enterprises will move their virtual workloads into systems that reduce geopolitical risk. South Africa is becoming a regional data centre hub, so it will be interesting to see where this goes.

Last year the ‘agentic revolution’ was the hot buzzword. Rather than just answering questions and generating content, agents take action. In 2026, this will become increasingly normal in everyday life. From automating business decision making to coordinating hectic family schedules, AI agents will handle the ‘busy work’, freeing us up to focus on the big picture, or simply slow down and enjoy life.

Gartner also shared its top IT future forecasts for 2026 and beyond. I thought some of them were interesting as they show the influence AI is having on our thinking skills, our lives and what employers now expect.

By 2027, 75% of hiring processes will include certificates and tests proving workplace AI proficiency during recruiting. You used to need computer skills to get a job, now you need AI skills.

Studies are showing that AI lowers your cognitive skills. In 2026, weakening of critical-thinking skills through the use of gen AI will push 50% of global organisations to require ‘AI-free’ skills assessments. Job interviews have always been stressful, but this raises the pressure to a whole new level.

Gartner also highlighted the importance of customer relationship management systems, noting that organisations that fail to adopt multi-agent AI for their processes risk losing competitive advantage as customers increasingly expect rapid, low effort service. By 2028, organisations that use multi-agent AI for customer communications will dominate. We had better be prepared to deal with a chatbot, no more friendly local customer service centres – a sad loss of jobs.

By 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be managed by AI agents, pushing over $15 trillion of B2B spending through AI systems – another loss of jobs, this time buyers. Another sad little note is that by the end of 2026, ‘death by AI’ legal claims will rise above 2000 because of weak adoption of AI safety controls. AI can push people over the edge.

It’s getting harder to make sense out of all this. The best advice I came across is that the future belongs to those who can embrace change, adapt to new realities and leverage technology’s potential for positive change.

