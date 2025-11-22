Editor's Choice
SAIMC: Durban year-end dinner

January 2026 SAIMC

The SAIMC Durban branch hosted its much-anticipated annual year-end dinner at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club on 22 November 2025. Durban’s summer weather provided the perfect backdrop for a warm, relaxed evening filled with laughter, networking and celebration.

Formalities were kept short and engaging, with our talented MC duo, Whitney Mtolo and Lucky Penduka, guiding the programme with charm and professionalism. Their energy set the perfect tone for the evening.

Our branch general manager, Mfanasibili Nkonyane delivered a lively roundup of 2025, highlighting the achievements and resilience of the control and instrumentation community in KwaZulu-Natal. He spoke about the revival of CPD points for attending technology meetings, the growing attendance at these events, and the importance of staying connected. He also highlighted the branch’s innovative approach of videoing short Q&A; sessions with presenters that are then shared on TikTok, thus engaging a wider audience.

This initiative is being led by management team member, Sicelokuhle Bele.

During his address, Mfanasibili also presented Howard Lister with a token of appreciation as he steps down from the management team after being an active member since 2010. Howard’s many years of service, including his tenure as branch general manager, and his unwavering enthusiasm and commitment, will be sorely missed.

SAIMC COO, Gerhard Greeff then provided a concise overview of the year for the SAIMC as a whole and shared an exciting vision for the future, emphasising ongoing innovation and evolution within the institute.

The evening’s comedic highlight was the inimitable Tumi Morake, whose razor-sharp wit had the audience in stitches. She playfully poked fun at her hairstyles, her non-existent exercise regime, the epic staircase climbs in Edinburgh and more, leaving everyone laughing from start to finish.

Dinner was a sumptuous buffet of Durban favourites, enjoyed in a relaxed atmosphere. Once the formal entertainment concluded, the ever-popular Angus Band took to the floor, and many guests let their hair down and danced the night away. Angus has become a fixture of the year-end dinner, with the committee reminded that those who enjoy a good boogie would revolt if they were ever removed from the programme.

The AI photo booth, sponsored by Proconics, delighted guests with futuristic and often hilarious transformations, while the elegant décor and inviting atmosphere set the stage for a truly memorable evening.

To view all the photos of the evening please go to: https://saimcdbn.co.za/zen/2025-Durban-Annual-Function/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


