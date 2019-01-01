Project & industry
January 2026
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Project and Industry
This project involved delivering a complete electrical, instrumentation, and automation solution for a new OEM drum-twister machine, replacing an ageing unit in a major cabling production facility. The machine is central to high-volume cable manufacturing, where precision, tension control, and coordinated high-speed motion are critical.
Project Outcome
The project was delivered on time and fully met performance expectations, allowing the customer to significantly expand their product range. The upgraded system improved throughput, enhanced final product quality, and provided far greater operational consistency thanks to modern control and drive technologies.
Biggest Challenge and Our Solution
The primary challenge lay in achieving precise synchronisation and tension control across a highly dynamic system. This included six high-speed payoffs, multiple spinning and rotating drums (1–2m), a caterpillar drawing system, a wrapping section, and a spinning/rotating drum take-up.
To overcome this, a tightly integrated control solution was developed using advanced PLC and drive coordination. The Siemens S7 platform, coupled with Sinamics S120 and G120 drives, provided the deterministic control required to manage multi-axis synchronisation, rapid response times, and stable tension management throughout the production line.
Key Technologies and Tools Used
• Siemens S7 PLC
• Sinamics S120 and G120 drive families
• Integrated high-speed motion and tension-control algorithms
• Fully engineered electrical and automation architecture.
One Thing We’d Do Differently Next Time
Engage earlier with the OEM on functional safety to ensure that the required SIL level is fully assessed and validated prior to engineering — avoiding late-stage rework and improving project flow.
Unique Selling Point
A high-quality turnkey solution delivered entirely in-house — from project management and design to panel building, cabling, software development, and commissioning.
