Making lines safer with smarter connection

January 2026 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Imagine connecting multiple hydraulic lines or a combination of hydraulic, electrical and grease lines with one single, confident movement. That’s the everyday convenience operators get from Faster’s MultiFaster multi-coupling systems. Designed to remove guesswork and speed up connections, the MultiFaster allows operators to attach multiple lines simultaneously with a single lever action, even when there’s residual pressure in the system.

Fewer mistakes, less downtime, safer operators

On busy job sites with optimum productivity objectives and tight production targets − whether in agriculture, construction, mining, or industrial − every minute counts. Manually connecting several hydraulic hoses can be slow and error prone. Swapped lines may cause malfunctioning tools, fluid leaks or even dangerous, inconsistent or abnormal machine functionality.

The MultiFaster prevents that failure point by arranging precisely machined couplings into a single, repeatable connection action. The fixed half of the assembly features a cam lever locking system for smooth operation with minimal force. Once engaged, a locking button clicks securely into place, giving operators unmistakable feedback that the connection is complete. The mobile half includes a mounting plate with locating dowels, ensuring perfect alignment every time, without guesswork or second attempts.

Increased safety and productivity

The MultiFaster has a number of advantages:

• Fewer errors: With fixed port positions and dowel alignment, there is no chance of connecting the wrong line.

• Speed: One motion replaces multiple individual couplings, saving valuable time during implement swaps or equipment setup.

• Reduced spillage and contamination: Faster’s flat-face couplers minimise fluid loss and dirt ingress into the system and help keep the environment clean.

• Operator safety: Fixed alignment prevents crossed lines that could lead to unsafe machine movements, pressure surges or burst hoses, eliminating the risk of sudden oil spray and improving onsite safety.

• Reliability and uptime: Correct connections reduce wear, extend component life and minimise downtime caused by human error, translating into significant cost savings through fewer repairs, reduced oil loss, time saving, increasing overall productivity and profitability.

Connecting under pressure

In hydraulic systems, thermal expansion can cause trapped oil to increase in pressure when exposed to heat, even when the attachment is disconnected. When one side is pressurised, the coupling faces significant resistance as the trapped oil physically prevents the internal valve from opening. This makes reconnection impossible without first bleeding off the pressure manually.

Faster’s MultiFaster is engineered to connect under residual pressure, safely managing this effect of fluid expansion. One coupling half will have integrated mechanisms that equalise internal pressure during connection, allowing operators to re-couple lines easily and safely without the need to bleed off fluid. This feature is particularly valuable with Africa’s erratic weather and harsh environments, where temperature changes throughout the day can significantly affect system pressure.

Electricity and greasing in one block

The MultiFaster has evolved far beyond its hydraulic origins. Today, it serves as a modular hub capable of integrating electrical connectors and lubrication lines within the same unit. This means a single MultiFaster plate can carry power, control signals and lubrication along with hydraulic circuits, all in one compact, efficient design. It is ideal for modern machinery with built-in electronics, sensors and automated greasing systems.

Design it yourself

One of the standout customer tools is Faster’s online MultiFaster Configurator, an intuitive, step-by-step MultiFaster builder and is available online.

The Configurator tool is easy to use. Simply enter your parameters and select the plate size, coupling type, lever mechanism and layout. In just a few steps, the tool generates detailed drawings and a unique part number for both the fixed and mobile halves. For OEMs and system designers, this shortens specification cycles and ensures every assembly perfectly matches the intended application.

As the long-standing official African distributor for Faster, Hydrasales bridges the gap between design innovation and real-world application. We comprehensively support with:

• Product selection and technical support, guiding customers through the Configurator.

• Advising on port layouts, line sizes, pressure ratings and connect-under-pressure requirements.

• Managing local stock, logistics, spare parts, and after-sales service.

• Offering installation advice and field support, ensuring every MultiFaster performs as intended.

• Liaising with the technical experts at Faster to arrive at an optimal solution.

With a relationship spanning more than 45 years with Faster SRL, Hydrasales offers customers direct access to factory-level expertise and close-to-source procurement, guaranteeing genuine components, leading technology and trusted technical knowledge. To find out more visit www.fastercouplings.com/multifaster/configurator


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 392 3736
Email: harpo@hydrasales.co.za
www: www.hydrasales.co.za
Hydrasales


