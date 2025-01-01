Setting new standards in dry-type transformer technology

November 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

As demand grows for safer, more reliable and environmentally responsible power infrastructure, dry-type transformer technology is gaining ground globally and leading the charge in Africa is Trafo Power Solutions, in partnership with Italian manufacturer, TMC Transformers.

This dynamic collaboration, now in its seventh year, continues to push the boundaries of dry-type transformer design and application. According to Trafo Power Solutions managing director, David Claassen, the company has played a pivotal role in introducing this technology to a wide range of industries across Africa, from mining and manufacturing to renewable energy and infrastructure.

“Our work with TMC Transformers enables us to deliver custom engineered dry-type transformer solutions that meet even the most demanding specifications,” says Claassen. “Our success lies in a shared culture of innovation, agility and technical excellence.”

TMC Transformers sales director, Andrea Ghidini explains that the company is known for tackling complex challenges with highly specialised solutions. “We are often approached for non-standard applications, such as transformers with ratings up to 25 MVA or primary windings at 50 kV, or units handling extreme harmonic distortion or secondary currents of up to 30 000 amps,” he says.

One of Trafo Power Solutions’ primary markets in Africa is mining operations, and the challenges extend beyond electrical performance. Transformers must be robust enough to endure long and difficult transport routes, severe vibration, high dust levels and extreme temperatures.

“Dry-type technology is ideal in these environments, especially as safety and environmental concerns grow,” Claassen notes. “Unlike oil-filled transformers, dry-type units are air cooled and present minimal fire risk, making them suitable for installation near operational areas and personnel.”

Once confined to indoor use, dry-type transformers are now widely used in outdoor applications thanks to technological advancements. Higher protection ratings and improved cooling options, including forced-air, air-to-water and direct or indirect water cooling, allow these units to operate reliably, even in Africa’s toughest climates.

What sets this partnership apart is its commitment to engineering precision. TMC uses advanced simulation tools including finite element analysis and thermodynamic modelling to verify every design before production. This ensures optimal performance, long-term reliability and reduced operational risk.

“Rather than just meeting the brief, we interrogate every application to offer smarter alternatives or highlight potential issues,” says Ghidini. “This the value of custom engineering.”

Claassen adds that customers benefit from this depth of expertise: “We don’t just sell transformers, we deliver engineered power solutions that support long-term operational success.”

With this collaboration, Trafo Power Solutions and TMC Transformers continue to redefine what is possible in dry-type transformer technology, setting new benchmarks for innovation, safety and performance across the continent.

