Platform for integrated digital mine management

Becker Mining South Africa has launched Smartflow, an agnostic integrated software platform that connects hardware systems, communication networks and operational processes into a single mine management solution.

This advanced system consolidates IoT-enabled monitoring, safety devices and production data, providing operators with real-time oversight of underground and surface operations through a 3D web-based interface.

According to Becker Mining specialists, Smartflow tracks personnel, vehicles, energy use, ventilation and haulage. This system applies predictive analytics to support timely decision making. By merging data into a unified digital environment, the platform improves efficiency, reduces downtime and enhances occupational safety.

Becker Mining’s Smartflow platform brings digital transformation into the mine in a way that improves safety, sustainability and worker well-being. By unifying data from equipment, energy and personnel monitoring, this system provides operators with a comprehensive view of operations and the tools to make informed, proactive decisions.

The modular Smartflow structure is designed for interoperability, allowing seamless integration with Becker Mining systems and certain other mining equipment. Modules range from location and tracking, collision awareness and dispatch management to energy monitoring, ventilation, leaky feeder systems, telemetry and haulage control. Each module can operate independently or as part of the connected Smartflow platform, providing flexibility for specific mining conditions. The advanced engineering module enables this system to be efficiently used for specific mine design and future planning.

In keeping with the global commitment to improved environmental trends, sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance are integrated into the platform. The energy monitoring module records consumption at substation level, generates billing and efficiency reports and supports operational strategies that minimise waste.

Ventilation control and haulage optimisation reduce unnecessary power consumption and extend the service life of equipment. Preventive and predictive maintenance limit costly downtime and reduce premature equipment replacement, contributing to resource efficiency in mining operations.

Workforce well-being is a central feature of Smartflow. The telemetry module collects information on equipment operation and operator behaviour, identifying misuse and fatigue, and ensuring training needs are met.

Vital signs monitoring can be integrated to assess heart rate, oxygen levels and fatigue indicators, creating safer working conditions and enabling rapid response to health incidents. To enhance safety on-site, the collision awareness system adds another layer of protection, using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to detect personnel and vehicles and provide early warnings of potential accidents.

The Dispatch Centre provides full traceability of personal protection equipment tools, and equipment through RFID allocation, improving compliance with safety regulations and reducing the risk of lost or damaged assets. Together with evacuation management, bi-directional alarm notifications and access control, these features improve both operational reliability and safety in mining operations.

Connectivity is supported by the Smart Edge network monitoring system, which maintains high-bandwidth fibre links with redundancy features. This ensures Smartflow functions reliably, even in harsh underground environments, while supporting integration with CCTV, Wi-Fi access points and other smart devices.

Smartflow is currently being deployed across underground and surface sites in mines across the globe, with future development focusing on additional modules and expanded ESG applications. Becker Mining’s advanced platform supports the mining industry’s transition towards more sustainable, energy-efficient and worker-centred mining.

Becker Mining offers customised solutions for energy, automation, communication, transportation and infrastructure technology to meet the specific requirements of every mine. The team, which is committed to the highest quality and safety standards, offers technical advisory, repair, test and backup services throughout Africa. A specialised consulting, training and support facility ensures the optimum efficiency of a wide range of equipment and total safety for workers.

Included in the company’s products range are intrinsically safe and flameproof underground electrical reticulation products, as well as fluid transfer, rigging, rope attachment, steel arch tunnel support and chairlift solutions. An important feature of all Becker Mining systems is they are designed to facilitate future upgrades.

For further information contact Becker Mining SA, +27 11 617 6300 , info@za.becker-mining.com, www.becker-mining.com/en





