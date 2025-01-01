Editor's Choice
New precision planetary gearboxes

November 2025 Motion Control & Drives

Teknic offers a comprehensive selection of servo motion control components, including integrated servo systems, brushless servo motors, servo drives, motion controllers, and power supplies. All products are designed and manufactured in the USA, and Teknic provides direct factory support to OEMs.

The company now features precision planetary gearboxes available in a variety of frame sizes, gear ratios, output flanges and body configurations to meet diverse motion control needs. Customers can choose from popular in-stock models with fast shipping or opt for built-to-order solutions. For highly specialised requirements, Teknic’s applications engineering team is available to help configure custom solutions tailored to your specific application.

These gearboxes are compatible with nearly any NEMA 17, 23, 34, or 56/143* servo or stepper motor, including Teknic’s ClearPath integrated servos and Hudson BLDC servo motors. You can easily download 3D models, 2D drawings, engineering specifications, pricing information, and torque/speed data directly from Teknic’s website.

For more information contact Aaron Burlew, Teknic, +1 585 784 7454, aaron_burlew@teknic.com, www.teknic.com




