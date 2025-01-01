Editor's Choice
Dosing chlorine gas safely and sustainably

November 2025 Flow Measurement & Control

Whether for disinfecting process water, bleaching textiles or manufacturing primary materials such as PVC, chlorine gas is central to a range of industrial processes. This important chemical is also highly dangerous and even small quantities of chlorine gas can cause irreversible damage to human health. It is therefore of vital importance that users are not required to combine components from different manufacturers, thereby risking compatibility problems.

The solution is the deployment of a system solution for chlorination from Lutz-Jesco. “We are one of the few providers in the world active in the area of chlorination that is able to provide all the system components from a single source”, says Mahmoud Parsamanesh, project engineer at Lutz-Jesco. “The approach of providing everything from a single source reduces project times, improves performance and makes for increased safety”.

A pressurised cylinder of chlorine gas is used to introduce this dangerous gas into water under a vacuum, so that the gas is unable to escape following a leakage. Ejectors work in accordance with the Venturi principle, generating a fast water jet that causes negative pressure. This sucks in the chlorine gas from the cylinder and injects it in the water. A booster pump supplies the motive water at constant pressure to ensure that the process remains stable.

The gas flow can be controlled via the C7700 regulation valve. This enables an automatic, needs-driven control, for example via a central PLC control or the Topax controller installed in the Easypro water sampling station. The system can be supplemented by the CondiChlor, a chlorine filter and pressure-reducing valve with a moisture eliminator. “This prevents the condensation of liquid chlorine, protects the system against impurities and increases operating safety”, explains Parsamanesh.

Interrupting the gas flow in a fraction of a second

Two further components ensure safety during operation. The C2213 vacuum regulator keeps the vacuum system constant, prevents a return flow into the chlorine cylinder and protects the system. The Easycon gas warning device is also deployed to monitor the ambient air. As soon as the concentration exceeds predefined limit values, the device issues an alarm with an acoustic warning and flashing lights. The Chlor-Stop safety valve also interrupts the gas flow directly on the tank valve. Emergency systems such as sprinkler systems or gas scrubbers can also be activated automatically to provide additional protection following an accident. “The system provides a solution for the safe storage, monitoring and dosing of chlorine gas, and facilitates the maintenance of standard-compliant working sequences”, says Parsamanesh.

Memdos Smart dosing pump

Lutz-Jesco’s Memdos Smart is a diaphragm pump for the precise and sustainable dosing of aggressive chemicals in industrial and water treatment contexts. Its special feature is that the pump works with a microprocessor that permits asynchronous operation of the motor. This means that the diaphragm rises at a higher speed with suction and at a lower speed during ejection. This produces a low-pulsation supply stream that permits precise dosing, with even pressure and a repeat accuracy of ±1%. Many conventional diaphragm and piston dosing pumps cause errors if they perform intermittent instead of even dosing.

The Memdos Smart is available in two sizes to cover a wide performance spectrum. The smaller version conveys between 2,6 and 30,7 litres per hour, and the larger between 58,5 and 182 litres per hour. These two versions are both available in different materials such as PVC, PP, PVDF and stainless steel to ensure compatibility with chemicals such as fluoride, hydrofluoric acid, peracetic acid or concentrated sulphuric acid. The Memdos Smart is operated via a 9 cm intuitively-operable, full-colour touch display similar to a smartphone. Accessory parts are also available to facilitate installation and commissioning. This includes connection sets with suction lines, injection nozzles, pulsation dampers and back-pressure and pressure relief valves.

Water sampling station

The Easypro water sampling station provides a modular solution for the monitoring and control of various water parameters such as chlorine, pH and redox in industrial and drinking water, wastewater and pool applications. “Its precise measuring system makes for the optimal use of chemicals and the saving of resources,” says Parsamanesh. “It also enables continual data capture, simple analysis and long-term increases in efficiency.”

For more information contact Lutz, +49 9342 879 265, presse@lutz.group, www.lutz-jesco.com/en




