Hitachi Energy named world’s leading supplier of grid automation products and services
November 2025
News
Hitachi Energy has been recognised as the global market share leader in grid automation for electric power transmission and distribution utilities by ARC Advisory Group, a leading technology research and advisory firm for industry, energy and infrastructure. The findings are part of ARC’s comprehensive market and technology study titled ‘Grid Automation Global Market Study 2024-2029,’ published in June 2025.
According to the report, Hitachi Energy is the number 1 provider of grid automation products and services worldwide. The company was also recognised as the market share leader in key software categories, including Grid Control and Management, Outage Management and AI Applications. ARC’s study also revealed that Hitachi Energy leads the market in a number of hardware categories, including Wireless and Wired Networks, Measurement devices and RTUs.
“Grid automation is essential to operating and maintaining the modern grid,” said Richard Rys, director of consulting at ARC Advisory and lead researcher for grid automation. “Our extensive market share analysis of suppliers in this highly competitive space shows Hitachi Energy at the top of the leaderboard. We believe this company’s deep-rooted heritage in energy, extensive domain expertise, breadth and depth of integrated solutions, and strong focus on digitalisation and AI/ML capabilities will continue to drive its leadership in the industry.”
The report points to substantial growth in grid automation software, hardware and services due to a changing mix of generation, new grid-storage assets, new market structures such as virtual power plants and support for demand response. In particular, the report states growth is strongest in regions building new electric grids or making major system upgrades or repairs due to weather events, or wars that target and damage electric distribution systems.
“The grid automation market is at an inflection point, with rapid global electrification and the urgency of the energy transition placing unprecedented demands on the grid. The future of the power grid depends on accelerating digital innovation and new capabilities,” said Massimo Danieli, managing director of business unit grid automation at Hitachi Energy. “As the market leader, we’re proud to work closely with our customers and the industry to deliver the advanced solutions that modernise grid infrastructure, enhance resilience and speed the transition to cleaner energy systems.”
Hitachi Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of grid automation solutions designed to modernise and optimise the electricity grid. The company helps electric utilities worldwide transform the traditional power grid into a more reliable, efficient and resilient system, capable of handling the challenges of the evolving energy landscape. Its grid automation solutions enable customers to navigate today’s energy challenges with a unified, data-driven approach. From planning and building to real-time monitoring, control and protection, as well as maintenance and trading operations, Hitachi Energy’s technologies enable safer, more reliable and sustainable grid performance.
For more information contact Hitachi Energy, +27 64 523 5097, lerato.nkosi@hitachienergy.com, www.hitachienergy.com/africa/en
