Your chance to make a difference by supporting UKZN’s SMART Lab research
November 2025
News
UKZN’s Scientific Multidisciplinary Advanced Research Technologies (SMART) Lab is at the forefront of tackling international challenges through innovative, multidisciplinary solutions. From medical and prosthetic devices to accident reconstruction, additive manufacturing and alternative energy, the lab focuses on research that makes a tangible difference to society.
Housed within SMART are specialised units including the Search and Rescue Division, Bio-Engineering Unit, Touch Prosthetics, Stopforth Mechatronics, Robotics and Research Lab and Accident Specialist Unit, some of which have been active since 2009. The majority of the lab’s students come from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, and the lab is committed to equipping them with the skills and experience needed to address complex problems while ensuring they can sustain themselves through subsistence, accommodation, transport and research-related activities.
Projects undertaken in the lab address current, real-world challenges, while encouraging students to pursue areas they are passionate about, a formula that ensures innovation and continuity. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the lab collaborated with hospitals to develop new technologies, demonstrating both agility and societal impact.
SMART Lab’s work has gained international recognition. The lab has participated in globally-respected events such as accident reconstruction competitions, the Cybathlon 2020, and 2024 prosthetic Olympics where South Africa’s Touch Hand team achieved 10th place among 16 international teams. Research from the lab is regularly published in international journals and presented at conferences where sponsors are acknowledged, and lab members serve actively on the committees of international organisations.
At the start of this year, the lab faced a challenge in securing scholarships for its students. Companies affiliated with the SAIMC now have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact through sponsorships in the form of equipment, research expenses or bursaries to support students’ living and study costs. These contributions are not only tax deductible, but will also directly support the next generation of innovators.
Additionally, SMART Lab is in the process of relocating following flooding last year, which will require investment in furnishing, workstations, drywalling and other infrastructure to create a functional and safe research environment. Support from sponsors will ensure the lab continues to operate at the cutting edge of multidisciplinary research.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities please contact Riaan Stopforth, UKZN, +27 72 255 3330, stopforth@ukzn.ac.za, www.ukzn.ac.za
