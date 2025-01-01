Powering Africa’s industrial Leap at the 2026 Manufacturing Indaba
November 2025
News
Over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, yet the continent’s industrial potential is vast. The challenge is no longer just access, it’s how to power industries, create jobs and fuel digital economies for sustainable growth. The 2026 Manufacturing Indaba is set to address this critical issue, bringing together stakeholders to explore how reliable energy can unlock Africa’s industrial future.
Event Details
Dates: 14 to 15 July 2026
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa
Key Highlights
• Strategic discussions: Engage with policymakers, industry leaders and innovators on strategies to scale African industrial capacity and create jobs.
• Innovative solutions: Explore cutting-edge technologies in energy, manufacturing and infrastructure development.
• Investment opportunities: Connect with global investors and trade partners to drive industrial growth.
• Policy dialogues: Discuss frameworks that empower local manufacturing and exports, aligning with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives.
The role of AfCFTA in industrial growth
The AfCFTA, established to create a single market for goods and services across Africa, is pivotal in transforming the continent’s industrial landscape. By eliminating tariffs and reducing trade barriers, AfCFTA aims to:
• Boost intra-African trade: Increase intra-African trade by more than half by the end of 2025, potentially adding $450 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2035.
• Strengthen regional value chains: Facilitate the development of regional supply chains, enhancing industrial capacity and resilience.
• Attract investment: Create a more attractive investment climate by harmonising trade policies and reducing costs.
The 2026 Manufacturing Indaba is more than an event, it is the launchpad for a new era of African manufacturing where innovation, investment and regional collaboration under the African Continental Free Trade Area converge to transform the continent’s industrial potential into tangible growth, trade opportunities and shared prosperity.
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/manufacturing-indaba
X: twitter.com/IndabaManufact
Facebook: www.facebook.com/manufacturingindaba
For more information contact Sharon Phiri, Manufacturing Indaba, +27 11 463 9184, sharon@manufacturingindaba.co.za, www.manufacturingindaba.co.za
Further reading:
Siemens andDucati extend partnership to advance innovation in MotoGP
Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has renewed its technical partnership agreement with Ducati, and detailed how the Siemens Xcelerator platform has been instrumental in helping the company to create increasingly powerful, safe and sustainable motorcycles.
Read more...
Your chance to make a difference by supporting UKZN’s SMART Lab research
News
UKZN’s SMART Lab is at the forefront of tackling international challenges through innovative, multidisciplinary solutions, and focuses on research that makes a tangible difference to society. Companies affiliated with the SAIMC now have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact through sponsorships.
Read more...
Hitachi Energy named world’s leading supplier of grid automation products and services
News
Hitachi Energy has been recognised as the global market share leader in grid automation for electric power transmission and distribution utilities by ARC Advisory Group.
Read more...
Latest evolution in DesignSpark PCB design software
RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa has announced the local availability of DesignSpark PCB version 13, the latest evolution of its award-winning PCB design software.
Read more...
SKF earns top CDP ratings, reinforcing climate leadership
SKF South Africa
News
SKF has been awarded an A score in the 2024 CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment, placing the company among the global leaders in supplier climate action and transparency.
Read more...
South African project to tackle e-waste
News
Every year millions of electrical and electronic devices and appliances are thrown away. This e-waste can become a threat to both health and the environment if they are not disposed of and recycled properly. Limpopo recently launched its E-Waste for Youth Employment in Limpopo Province project in order to change this narrative.
Read more...
Hans Beckhoff receives German Mechanical Engineering Award
Beckhoff Automation
News
Hans Beckhoff has received the 2025 German Mechanical Engineering Award. This prestigious award honours entrepreneurs who have set standards in machine and system engineering, driven innovation, and taken on social responsibility.
Read more...
Safe solar light for 150 000 people across Africa
RS South Africa
News
RS Group has announced a partnership with international development charity, SolarAid to deliver clean, safe solar lights to 150 000 people living in rural communities across Africa without access to electricity.
Read more...
Regalvanising is a cornerstone of the circular economy
News
Steel can be regalvanised three to four times, effectively doubling the lifespan of key infrastructure for 30% of the replacement cost. That is why the Hot Dip Galvanisers Association of South Africa sees regalvanising as a cornerstone of the circular economy.
Read more...
Local manufacturing, maintenance and support are key to the success of South Africa’s energy future
News
Addressing South Africa’s energy issues is essential for fostering economic growth and enhancing investor confidence. This is where Independent Transmission Projects (ITPs) become essential, unlocking private sector investment to accelerate the expansion of South Africa’s transmission network and enable the integration of new generation sources.
Read more...