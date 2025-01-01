Powering Africa’s industrial Leap at the 2026 Manufacturing Indaba

Over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, yet the continent’s industrial potential is vast. The challenge is no longer just access, it’s how to power industries, create jobs and fuel digital economies for sustainable growth. The 2026 Manufacturing Indaba is set to address this critical issue, bringing together stakeholders to explore how reliable energy can unlock Africa’s industrial future.

Event Details

Dates: 14 to 15 July 2026

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Key Highlights

• Strategic discussions: Engage with policymakers, industry leaders and innovators on strategies to scale African industrial capacity and create jobs.

• Innovative solutions: Explore cutting-edge technologies in energy, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

• Investment opportunities: Connect with global investors and trade partners to drive industrial growth.

• Policy dialogues: Discuss frameworks that empower local manufacturing and exports, aligning with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives.

The role of AfCFTA in industrial growth

The AfCFTA, established to create a single market for goods and services across Africa, is pivotal in transforming the continent’s industrial landscape. By eliminating tariffs and reducing trade barriers, AfCFTA aims to:

• Boost intra-African trade: Increase intra-African trade by more than half by the end of 2025, potentially adding $450 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2035.

• Strengthen regional value chains: Facilitate the development of regional supply chains, enhancing industrial capacity and resilience.

• Attract investment: Create a more attractive investment climate by harmonising trade policies and reducing costs.

The 2026 Manufacturing Indaba is more than an event, it is the launchpad for a new era of African manufacturing where innovation, investment and regional collaboration under the African Continental Free Trade Area converge to transform the continent’s industrial potential into tangible growth, trade opportunities and shared prosperity.

