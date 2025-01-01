Septentrio starts mass production of mosaic-G5 positioning modules
November 2025
Motion Control & Drives
Septentrio, part of Hexagon, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, has started volume shipments of mosaic-G5 modules. Measuring only 23 mm by 16 mm and weighing as little as 2,2 grams, mosaic-G5 enables reliable positioning without performance compromise for commercial UAVs, robots, GIS devices and many other size and power-constrained industrial applications. Advanced GNSS technology from Septentrio provides enhanced positioning availability, even in challenging environments where GNSS signals are degraded or obstructed.
The broad choice of receiver modules within the extended mosaic family empowers users to choose the right balance of performance and cost that best suits their needs. The quad-band mosaic-G5 P3 and the triple band heading module mosaic-G5 P3H bring positioning availability in challenging environments, and are tailored for applications such as mapping or light show drones. The new modules complement the mosaic product line where the renowned mosaic-X5 receiver remains as the benchmark for world-leading GNSS open signal anti-jamming and anti-spoofing resilience in a small form factor.
Septentrio is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of high-precision multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning technology for demanding applications. The company provides reliable centimetre-level positioning solutions for industrial applications such as UAVs, robotics, construction and mining, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and scientific applications. Hexagon is a global leader in measurement technologies.
For more information contact Maria Simsky, Septentrio, maria.simsky@septentrio.com, press@septentrio.com
