DEKRA Industrial sets new standards for asset integrity in local petrochemical sector

January 2026 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

DEKRA Industrial South Africa has strengthened its position as a leader in hydrogen-induced cracking (HIC) inspections through a strategic combination of advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques, investment in state-of-the-art inspection equipment and global technical collaboration. This enhanced capability provides clients in the petrochemical, refinery and related industries with the accuracy, confidence and reliability required for early detection and management of cracking and damage within steel assets.

“Hydrogen-induced cracking remains one of the most critical threats to the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines and steel infrastructure in the petrochemical sector,” says business line manager, Bennie Groenewald. “Our advanced inspection portfolio, particularly in HIC detection, is not only technically robust, but is also backed by DEKRA Industrial’s global network and local expertise. With continuous investment in equipment and people, we are setting new standards for asset integrity in South Africa’s petrochemical sector.”

Precision techniques for a complex threat

Unlike surface damage, HIC occurs internally due to atomic hydrogen diffusing into steel structures, leading to blistering and stepwise cracking. The challenge lies in accurately detecting early-stage damage before it escalates to catastrophic failure.

To meet this challenge, DEKRA Industrial employs a phased approach that incorporates:

• Total focusing method (TFM) for high-resolution ultrasonic imaging and sub-surface defect detection as small as 200 microns.

• Time-of-flight diffraction (TOFD) ultra-low angle (ULA) techniques for enhanced probability of detection and length sizing.

• Metallographic verification and destructive testing where needed, to ensure complete characterisation of damage.

These methods allow for qualitative and quantitative evaluation of HIC, significantly improving maintenance planning, repair decisions and operational safety.

Global expertise, local capability

What gives DEKRA Industrial a unique competitive edge is the integration of global research and development, European standards and hands-on field experience in the South African context. Backed by the DEKRA Group’s international innovation and research teams, the company has direct access to the latest techniques, procedures and technical feedback from similar NDT inspections performed across the world.

In support of this, DEKRA Industrial South Africa recently invested in new advanced inspection equipment, tailored specifically for HIC and related forms of damage. This includes next-generation phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) units and data-processing software, now operational across key sites in the local petrochemical sector.

Furthermore, three senior DEKRA NDT specialists have undergone specific international training to ensure their effective use of these technologies. This investment in people and technology ensures that inspection results are interpreted with a high degree of accuracy and consistency, giving clients actionable insight.

Beyond HIC: HTHA and RAI

While HIC is the main focus of DEKRA Industrial’s inspection offerings, the company also offers expertise in detecting high-temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA), using techniques such as advanced velocity ratio measurement (AVR), automated ultrasonic backscatter techniques (AUBT) and high-sensitivity TOFD.

In addition, DEKRA Industrial’s Remote Access Inspection (RAI) capabilities, soon be introduced locally, will support safer and more efficient inspections in confined or hazardous environments. By deploying crawler-based, camera- or drone-assisted inspection tools, the company can perform HIC and HTHA assessments without exposing inspection team members to unnecessary risk or requiring prolonged shutdowns.

Commitment to industrial safety

As part of its broader mission, DEKRA Industrial remains committed to promoting safety, reliability and technical excellence in the industries it serves. “For a petrochemical refinery, a hydrogen plant or a remote pressure vessel site, our approach is always rooted in accuracy, safety and international best practice,” adds Groenewald. “We do not just find cracks, we help our clients to ensure asset integrity and prevent potentially catastrophic failure.” From fossil fuel facilities to hydrogen infrastructure and green energy projects, the company’s inspection technologies are tailored to support the evolving needs of the South African and African industrial landscape.

For more information contact Dekra Industrial, +27 16 454 0705, www.dekrasa.com




