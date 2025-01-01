End-to-end security across IT and OT environments

Siemens is collaborating with Accenture to offer 24/7 managed IT/OT security operations centre (SOC) services, providing end-to-end security across IT and OT environments. Enterprises with high IT/OT integration seeking a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, covering both the OT and corporate IT level benefit from Siemens’ deep industrial expertise, combined with Accenture’s state-of-the-art cyber defense and AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities.

Cyber incidents in industry and manufacturing are increasing, with 61% of factories have experienced a cybersecurity incident. Regulatory compliance is also becoming more complex. Emerging standards, such as NIS2, CIP and KRITIS, require robust security strategies, particularly for critical infrastructure sectors like energy, manufacturing and transportation.

Skilled professionals are scarce, and 24/7 cybersecurity management demands significant investments in expertise and resources. As industrial environments become more digitalised, companies must secure their day-to-day operations against evolving cyber threats. The question is: How can organisations effectively safeguard their IT and OT infrastructure while maintaining operational efficiency?

A holistic approach to cybersecurity

To address these challenges, Siemens and Accenture have partnered to deliver a comprehensive industrial SOC solution. This collaboration combines:

• Siemens’ expertise in industrial automation and OT security, with over 70,000 automation and security experts worldwide.

• Accenture’s leadership in cybersecurity with over 25,000 security professionals, including more than 500+ OT security specialists.

• Global coverage and vendor-independent service, ensuring end-to-end security across IT and OT environments.

• Advanced IT/OT threat intelligence, leveraging OT sensors and security information and event management (SIEM) technologies for real-time threat detection and response.

It started as a working practice collaboration between the two teams. Now this powerful combination is available to customers, helping them navigate the complexities of IT/OT security. The benefits of this holistic approach to users are clear and proven:

• A single point of contact: Siemens and Accenture handle all security challenges, reducing complexity.

• 24/7 availability and guaranteed response times: A 30-minute response time for incidents, ensuring rapid protection.

• Predictive maintenance and monitoring: Advanced analytics proactively detects and prevenst system failures.

• End-to-end service delivery: This goes from initial assessment to continuous monitoring and incident response.

• Flexible pricing model: Pricing is tailored to plant size and service scope, ensuring cost-efficient security services.

Cybersecurity in industrial environments is not just about defense, it’s about resilience. The Siemens and Accenture SOC empowers organisations to manage threats proactively and ensure business continuity in an increasingly digital landscape.

