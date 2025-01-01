Supporting the AI boom with power architecture

November 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

Hitachi Energy is supporting the 800 VDC power architecture announced by Nvidia, by developing a cleaner, more efficient way to power the next generation of AI infrastructure. This power architecture paves the way for larger, more energy-efficient AI factories at a global scale.

Modern AI workloads are pushing data centres beyond the limits of traditional power architectures, which were designed for much smaller compute loads. Hitachi Energy’s advanced grid-to-rack architecture supports the 800 VDC rack design, and streamlines how electricity flows from the grid into servers. The result is a simpler, more efficient, more sustainable power system for modern data centres, which cuts energy waste, reduces cooling needs and accelerates the deployment of hyperscale AI facilities.

“Hitachi Energy brings over a century of expertise in grid technologies and power electronics to this collaboration,” said Jun Taniguchi, CEO of the strategic SIB business unit. “The Hitachi Group’s combined expertise enables clean and sustainable development of the AI factories of the future.”

It is forecast that up to 125 GW of AI data centre capacity could be developed globally between 2025 and 2030. Meeting this demand requires unprecedented investment and advances in both computing and energy infrastructure. As a global market leader in transformers, high-voltage technology and digitalised grids, Hitachi Energy is investing $9 billion globally to expand manufacturing, R&D, engineering and partnerships. The investments will be critical to meeting energy needs, including AI data centres, and supporting a robust, future-ready electric grid.

