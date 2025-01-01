The Konecranes portal, a benchmark in data supply

November 2025 IT in Manufacturing

The newly launched Konecranes Portal takes online communications to the next level through its single point of access to its digital customer platforms. The portal lets customers quickly and easily see their crane maintenance information, asset condition and usage data, from quotations and agreement details through to the TRUCONNECT suite of offerings. “Konecranes has always been at the forefront in the development and implementation of online customer/client interactive platforms as we believe it is the quickest and most interactive way to communicate with our customer base and technicians,” said Ian Grobler, sales manager for Konecranes South Africa.

The Konecranes Portal has been developed to give the information needed for customers to make informed maintenance decisions. When a customer’s equipment is serviced, Konecranes uses the Risk and Recommendation method to document component exceptions, assess and prioritise risks, and provide recommendations to improve safety and productivity. Konecranes technicians load the acquired information to their mobile devices during the service visit, giving the customer quick access to their service report on the portal. “As a registered user, one is able to browse and order spare parts, manuals or accessories for many brands, makes and models of industrial cranes and hoists, making the process simplified and all-embracing to customer needs,“ said Grobler.

The portal also displays data from assets with TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring in real- time. Safety and production risks are colour coded and component condition is shown in easy to read graphs.

Have data, have knowledge

Digital services data on The Konecranes Portal enables data-driven maintenance that can help customers optimise crane performance and reduce downtime. The portal offers users the option to browse the Konecranes Store for spare parts, manuals and accessories for all lifting equipment and components, irrespective of the brand. From the Store page you can browse the offering by product categories and quick links, or you can use suggestive search to find what you are looking for. In the parts manuals you can select the model of your equipment to browse an archive of generic product manuals and spare part catalogues.

The Slings and Inspection facility has been designed to inspect non-maintainable load lifting attachments and accessories that are attached to the crane hook during operation. The inspection identifies deficiencies and deviations from local statutory safety and health regulations. The inspection service utilises RFID tags to quickly and reliably identify attachments, and a smartphone app to record load lifting attachment inspection data.

The information on the portal keeps track of inventory, executes audits and plans for replacements. The fleet view shows all recorded loose lifting devices for the selected location. By default, the devices in this list are sorted after the next due inspection. Devices that are not inspected yet or are past due should be taken out of service without delay and should be inspected as soon as possible to avoid a safety risk.

TRUCONNECT is a suite of remote service products and applications that support maintenance operations and drive improvements in safety and performance through the analysis and identification of anomalies, patterns and trends. The Konecranes Portal opens up access to TRUCONNECT’s remote monitoring, brake monitoring and wire rope monitoring options.

All Konecranes technicians utilise slim devices for the uploading of inspection, servicing and repair data to the portal, making the availability of data and records instantaneous. This assists with customer costing and budgetary functions, as well as the supply of lifting equipment performance data.

“Measurement of usage, performance, malfunction and wear and tear is compromised without the relevant data. The Konecranes Portal delivers this pertinent data. We believe the ability to communicate the required data in real time,is a key factor in ensuring that a partnership is developed between Konecranes and our customers,“ explained Grobler. “Without measurement there is no data and without data there is no indication of performance and condition. Data is now a critical element to lifting equipment performance and lifespan. One could say that the Konecranes Portal is a data-full resource, essential to both our customers and technicians.“

For more information contact Konecranes and Demag South Africa, +27 11 898 3500 , info.za@konecranes.com, www.konecranes.co.za






