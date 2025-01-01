Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Advanced tensioning solutions for industrial applications

November 2025 Motion Control & Drives

OST-Africa has developed an advanced range of tensioning elements, designed to meet the demands of mechanical power transmission, including maintaining correct tension on chains and belts, which is essential for efficient, reliable and long-lasting operation.

The company’s tensioning system incorporates arms, idler sprockets, chain riders and rollers, all built with powder metal or cast iron housings, fitted with heavy-duty casted arms that house rubber inserts. These components provide progressive, self-adjusting tensioning, absorbing vibration and shock loads, while maintaining consistent pressure in demanding operating conditions.

“Correct chain and belt tensioning is fundamental to system reliability. Our units are engineered to deliver maintenance-free operation, reducing downtime while extending the service life of belts, chains, bearings and drive shafts. By addressing vibration, noise and shock loading, our tensioners protect both equipment and operators,” explains Chantelle Scheepers, marketing manager of OST-Africa, specialists in the design and manufacture of screen, transmission and materials handling products.

OST tensioners are suitable for safe and efficient use in a wide range of equipment. In conveyor belt scrapers, the self-adjusting design maintains continuous belt contact, improving cleaning efficiency and reducing material build-up that can damage belts. In cold storage plants, the low-temperature operating range prevents premature hardening of tensioning elements. In food processing facilities, stainless steel tensioners ensure compliance with stringent hygiene standards, while maintaining reliable tensioning. The tensioners ensurs fewer production stoppages, reduced maintenance intervals and greater overall system availability.

“To meet growing market demand, we have expanded our TE series tensioners to provide targeted solutions for specific applications in many sectors, including mining, materials handling, food processing, manufacturing and general industry,” she explains.

The standard TE and TE-F models, with front-mount options, are designed for general use, particularly where installation requires additional flexibility, The TE-G unit is galvanised for outdoor or oily environments and uses an oil-resistant rubber mix to operate reliably between –30 and 90°C.

The TE-W version, with a working range between 80 and 120°C, is manufactured for safe use in high-temperature conditions and is marked with a white dot for easy identification.

Other models in the range have been developed to meet specialist needs. The TE-B unit is suited to long-length chain drives and can withstand operating temperature ranges from – 40 to 80°C. The TE-S4 tensioner is produced in stainless steel for food and pharmaceutical industries, combining corrosion resistance with food-safe materials. All TE models are supplied with zinc-plated mounting screws and locking washers to simplify installation and ensure secure fitting.

Housings extend from powder metal to cast iron, with investment cast or welded steel arms, providing durability under load. Larger sizes are available for heavy-duty applications, giving operators a choice of tensioning capacity tailored to specific system requirements.

Complementary products have been designed to enhance performance of the TE series. OST idler sprockets, available for chain sizes from 06B1 to 24B3, incorporate double-sealed, self-lubricating bearings. Chain riders, produced from high-strength polymers, provide low friction, water resistance and reduced noise in low-speed applications.

Belt tensioning rollers are manufactured in nylon and aluminium, with self-lubricating bearings and an operating range from – 35 to 100°C. Mounting brackets and safety sockets are available to support installation and secure positioning.

By combining a robust design, adaptive performance and low-maintenance operation, OST-Africa’s tensioning elements deliver high efficiency in many industries, from freezing storage facilities to high-temperature processing plants.

OST-Africa’s locally manufactured materials handling, screen and transmission products conform with ISO 9001 quality management standards, ensuring consistent performance across its range.

These products are supported by specialised design and installation teams, which ensure custom-built systems provide a reliable solution for improved uptime, safety compliance and extended service life of equipment.

For more information contact Chantelle Scheepers, OST-Africa, +27 12 803 7254, chantelle@ost-africa.co.za, www.ost-africa.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New precision planetary gearboxes
Motion Control & Drives
Teknic offers precision planetary gearboxes with a wide selection of frame sizes, gear ratios, output flanges and body configurations to accommodate a range of motion control requirements.

Read more...
Septentrio starts mass production of mosaic-G5 positioning modules
Motion Control & Drives
Septentrio has started volume shipments of mosaic-G5 modules that enable reliable positioning without performance compromise for size and power-constrained industrial applications.

Read more...
SKF and Sieb & Meyer announce strategic partnership for magnetic bearings
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has announced a strategic partnership with Sieb & Meyer, a renowned expert in variable frequency drives and control electronics.

Read more...
Siemens sets new standards in drive technology
Motion Control & Drives
Siemens is setting new standards in industrial drive technology with the launch of its new high-performance drive system, Sinamics S220.

Read more...
Bearings International enters South Africa’s pump market
Bearings International Motion Control & Drives
Bearings International has entered into the local pumps market through an exclusive distribution agreement with leading Italian pump manufacturer, SAER.

Read more...
Next-generation multisensor sets new standards in condition monitoring
Motion Control & Drives
The next-generation Sitrans MS200 multisensor from Siemens enables improved predictive maintenance that makes industrial operations smarter, safer and more efficient.

Read more...
MEPS rules create opportunity but smart moves are critical
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE says that South African regulations on premium efficiency IE3 motors open a door of opportunity for geared motor users, but forward planning and the considered advice of established and trusted experts is vital.

Read more...
Strain wave gearheads for precision and compact design
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Strain wave gearheads from maxon are a specialised type of gearhead where precision and compact design are crucial.

Read more...
Open-source humanoid robot redefining human-machine interaction
Motion Control & Drives
Pollen Robotics is working on an ambitious mission: to imagine and advance useful robotics for humans. Their flagship creation, Reachy combines accessibility, innovation and open-source collaboration.

Read more...
Innovative sealing and bearing solution for pulp machine
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
A leading South African manufacturer of paper-making equipment sought to modify an existing pulp machine and turned to trusted partner SKF to assist with the redesign of a critical sealing arrangement.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved