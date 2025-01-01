Revolutionising fault location and maximising solar production

Comtest has on offer the Fluke GFL-1500 solar ground fault locator, a frontline troubleshooting tool that helps technicians pinpoint active ground faults in solar photovoltaic systems. It works by producing a traceable signal in the array, allowing for fast, intuitive, non-contact tracing directly to the fault location.

This innovative approach eliminates the frustration of time-consuming, brute-force troubleshooting and reduces unnecessary exposure to electrical hazards. In addition to improving safety and reducing downtime, this innovative solution redefines how technicians locate active ground faults in solar PV systems. By replacing complex, manual diagnostics with an easy-to-follow trace signal, the GFL1500 streamlines fault isolation, helping teams restore system operation quickly and effectively.

Whether the site of the work is at the inverter, combiner or module level, the GFL-1500 ground fault locator has been rigorously tested for safety and durability to provide a rugged, safe, fast and reliable solution for identifying ground faults in high-voltage environments, thereby empowering technicians to work confidently and efficiently in the field.

