Würth Elektronik presents new radio modules

November 2025 Industrial Wireless

Würth Elektronik has introduced two new highly compact radio modules. These give developers maximum freedom in designing proprietary wireless solutions that go beyond standard protocols. The hardware of the Tarvos-e and Olis-e modules, measuring just 12 × 8 × 2 mm, is identical to that of the Metis-e radio module and is based on the Texas Instruments SoC CC1310 chipset, operating in the 868 MHz frequency band. Metis-e was introduced at the end of 2024 as a solution specifically for radio transmission of meter readings (wireless M-Bus). Their compact design and energy-efficient operating modes make the radio modules ideal for use in battery-powered devices. In the Standby and Shutdown power-saving modes, the modules require only 1,6 µA and 200 nA, respectively.

The Tarvos-e module uses Würth Elektronik’s proprietary WE-ProWare radio protocol, and is compatible with Tarvos-III and Thebe-II. It allows targeted optimisation of wireless communication, either for high data rates up to 400 kbps or for a range up to 2,7 km. It offers maximum flexibility and is ideal for applications for which standard protocols reach their limits. The module delivers an RF output power of 14 dBm and uses a UART interface for communication.

The Olis-e module offers even more design flexibility by allowing you to build your own firmware. Using the TI SIMPLELINK CC13x0 software development kit, developers can implement their application directly on the System on Chip (SoC), including custom wireless protocols and system logic.

Proprietary radio protocols as a potent alternative to Bluetooth LE

The radio modules use proprietary protocols and thus offers an especially attractive solution for applications in which both the transmitter and receiver sides are individually developed. Compared to Bluetooth, the module impresses with its greater range, especially indoors, thanks to use of its 868 MHz frequency band instead of 2,4 GHz. This enables more reliable communication, even through walls and other building structure obstacles.

In addition to the standard version in the 868 MHz range, the radio module is also available in a specially adapted variant for the 915 MHz frequency range upon customer request. This option opens up use in markets such as the USA, in which the 915 MHz band can be used license free.

For more information contact Würth Elektronik, +49 7942 945 5186 , sarah.hurst@we-online.de, www.we-online.com





