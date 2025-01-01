Würth Elektronik presents new radio modules
November 2025
Industrial Wireless
Würth Elektronik has introduced two new highly compact radio modules. These give developers maximum freedom in designing proprietary wireless solutions that go beyond standard protocols. The hardware of the Tarvos-e and Olis-e modules, measuring just 12 × 8 × 2 mm, is identical to that of the Metis-e radio module and is based on the Texas Instruments SoC CC1310 chipset, operating in the 868 MHz frequency band. Metis-e was introduced at the end of 2024 as a solution specifically for radio transmission of meter readings (wireless M-Bus). Their compact design and energy-efficient operating modes make the radio modules ideal for use in battery-powered devices. In the Standby and Shutdown power-saving modes, the modules require only 1,6 µA and 200 nA, respectively.
The Tarvos-e module uses Würth Elektronik’s proprietary WE-ProWare radio protocol, and is compatible with Tarvos-III and Thebe-II. It allows targeted optimisation of wireless communication, either for high data rates up to 400 kbps or for a range up to 2,7 km. It offers maximum flexibility and is ideal for applications for which standard protocols reach their limits. The module delivers an RF output power of 14 dBm and uses a UART interface for communication.
The Olis-e module offers even more design flexibility by allowing you to build your own firmware. Using the TI SIMPLELINK CC13x0 software development kit, developers can implement their application directly on the System on Chip (SoC), including custom wireless protocols and system logic.
Proprietary radio protocols as a potent alternative to Bluetooth LE
The radio modules use proprietary protocols and thus offers an especially attractive solution for applications in which both the transmitter and receiver sides are individually developed. Compared to Bluetooth, the module impresses with its greater range, especially indoors, thanks to use of its 868 MHz frequency band instead of 2,4 GHz. This enables more reliable communication, even through walls and other building structure obstacles.
In addition to the standard version in the 868 MHz range, the radio module is also available in a specially adapted variant for the 915 MHz frequency range upon customer request. This option opens up use in markets such as the USA, in which the 915 MHz band can be used license free.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik, +49 7942 945 5186, sarah.hurst@we-online.de, www.we-online.com
Further reading:
Senseca introduces data loggers to meet long range transmission needs
Senseca
Industrial Wireless
Senseca has introduced the driven LR35 data logger series based on LoRaWAN technology. They are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required.
Read more...
Omniflex upgrades alarms for Uganda hydro plants
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has worked with Uganda Electricity Generation Company to provide an upgrade solution for the plant alarm equipment across the Nalubaale and Kiira hydroelectric power stations on Lake Victoria.
Read more...
New RFID communication module
Siemens South Africa
Industrial Wireless
The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.
Read more...
Advanced missing person locator system to boost mine safety
Industrial Wireless
Becker Mining South Africa has enhanced its state-of-the-art Missing Person Locator system, a powerful module integrated into the company’s comprehensive SmartFlow digital mine visualisation and management platform, designed to enhance emergency preparedness and personnel safety in mining operations worldwide.
Read more...
New RFID communication module
Siemens South Africa
Industrial Wireless
The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.
Read more...
A South African legacy in telemetry
Interlynx-SA
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Telemetry is becoming a vital component of industrial strategy, allowing companies to harness real-time data to optimise processes and reduce waste. One company leading this technological shift is Interlynx.
Read more...
Remote monitoring in remote and harsh environments
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
For power grids, water supply networks and many industrial facilities, managing infrastructure in remote locations is a significant challenge. Omniflex discusses the requirements for remote monitoring equipment deployed in remote and harsh environments, and shares an example from the company’s work with a South African electricity supply company.
Read more...
Plant to control room visibility
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When Sasol’s Secunda power plant in South Africa was looking for ways to improve productivity and maintenance responsiveness, it approached remote monitoring experts, Omniflex for real-time monitoring of its electrostatic precipitators across 17 substations.
Read more...
Steinmüller Africa’s drone technology
Industrial Wireless
Steinmüller Africa’s intelligent engineering services has expanded with the addition of the Elios 3 caged inspection drone to its fleet, enhancing inspection capabilities and reducing costs for power stations by reducing the need for human inspection services.
Read more...
Upgrading Australia’s first switch-mode CP installation
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection system installation protecting a premium residential precinct in Melbourne, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivity
Read more...