The reimagined building of today and tomorrow

November 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Thabang Byl, buildings segment lead at Schneider Electric.

The philosopher Plato wisely said: “There is no harm in repeating a good thing.” While this sentiment translates into many aspects of life, it certainly holds true for the continued emphasis and subsequent impact of retrofitting buildings.

Enough cannot be said about the importance of transforming our existing buildings. Retrofitting is a truly practical way of achieving energy efficiency, compliance and long-term competitiveness. It makes the most of buildings.

For decades, buildings were designed without energy savings in mind. Electricity was abundant and inexpensive, and conservation wasn’t very high on the list. Today, we don’t have the luxury of electricity in abundance, and conservation is non-negotiable.

Unfortunately, retrofits are often dismissed as costly or complicated. Many organisations still believe that retrofitting older buildings is unrealistic or prohibitively expensive. And whilst this perception is being consistently debunked, it remains a hurdle.

The benefits are tangible

The reality is that retrofits deliver significant return on investment, reducing operating costs, improving sustainability performance and enhancing comfort for tenants.

In fact, according to the World Economic Forum, retrofitting older buildings will be key to unlocking the full energy saving potential of the buildings sector. As the report states: “75% of the buildings that will be standing in 2050 already exist”.

As a practical example, Schneider Electric’s Anglophone Africa headquarters in Midrand, Gauteng, feature important sustainability gains such as:

• 37% lower energy consumption per month.

• 34% less water usage per month.

• 32 tonnes of CO2 emissions reduced monthly.

Further boosting environmental performance, the building also features a 200 kWp rooftop solar installation, contributing to 15 tons of CO2 reduction monthly.


Thabang Byl.

Efficiency first

Retrofitting is not only about lowering electricity bills. It also introduces building management systems (BMS), advanced metering and smart controls, giving facility managers real-time visibility of consumption and enabling proactive decisions. It addresses efficiency first so that buildings can reduce energy from the get-go before integrating renewables, thus saving on a smaller, more cost-efficient system.

However, many businesses still equate sustainability with installing solar panels alone. The reality is that without first optimising efficiency, renewable systems are often oversized and more expensive than necessary. By shifting the mindset towards ‘efficiency first’, companies can achieve considerable sustainability outcomes at a fraction of the cost.

Leaders in retail and commercial property are already leading by example. Some major retail groups have worked closely with technology partners to improve operational efficiency. In one instance, retrofits initially solved everyday energy management challenges but later also revealed opportunities to introduce additional smart controls, ensuring lights and systems are switched off after overnight stocktaking, further mitigating unnecessary usage. These incremental improvements highlight the evolving, long-term value of retrofitting.

The good news is that by reimagining existing buildings through efficiency-first retrofits, South Africa can preserve its architectural landmarks, reduce environmental impact and create modern spaces that meet the demands of the future.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


