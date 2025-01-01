Power distribution reinvented

Industries are under growing pressure to deliver more output with less downtime, all while meeting stringent safety standards. This is why Rittal has developed the RiLineX, a modular busbar system that redefines how power is distributed inside electrical enclosures.
“Initial response from our customers has been really positive. We’re excited to present this solution to the local market, empowering panel builders, integrators and operators to safely and efficiently distribute electricity to multiple devices more easily than ever,” says Jason Osner, national sales manager at Rittal South Africa.
A future-ready, plug-and-play solution
Jason Osner, national sales manager at Rittal South Africa.
The RiLineX was recognised with the German Design Award 2025 in the Energy category for its innovative, safe and modular design. Rather than relying on traditional wiring and cable runs, RiLineX employs copper busbars; conductive bars that function as a central ‘power highway’. Adaptors and components such as circuit breakers, contactors and inverters can be mounted directly on the busbars quickly and without the need for tools, cutting assembly times by up to 50%. This also negates the need for trimming and cutting of covers, reducing plastic waste.
“With its modular design, the RiLineX makes it easy to build customised layouts to fit a variety of applications, even in space-restricted panels or vertical installations,” says Osner. It supports AC and DC systems up to 1000 V AC or 1500 V DC, with short-circuit ratings up to 65 kA. It also offers contact hazard protection up to IP 2xb (upgradeable to IP4X).
Notably, the RiLineX’s open platform design means the system is manufacturer-neutral and license-free. “This gives businesses the freedom to choose and integrate components from multiple suppliers, enabling faster design and installation as well as easier upgrades. This flexibility and broad compatibility make the RiLineX a future-ready solution,” says Osner.
The RiLineX is available from Rittal South Africa, which also offers a full range of enclosure, climate control and power distribution solutions, along with comprehensive services and free plant assessments to help identify efficiency improvements and optimise system performance. “With our expanded presence across KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, our technical teams are able to respond quickly, ensuring customers across the country get the best in Rittal solutions and services,” concludes Osner.
