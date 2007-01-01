South African paper producer partners with ABB

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Neopak, a leading manufacturer of containerboard and paper products, has renewed its partnership with global technology company, ABB to upgrade the existing automation system at its paper mill in Rosslyn, Pretoria. The mill produces a variety of paper grades, including high-performance recycled liner and fluting, paper bags, core board and plasterboard – essential materials for local industry applications such as building hardware, converters and corrugators for packaging.

ABB will provide its latest ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) for the mill’s Paper Machine 3 (PM3). The existing system which includes the ABB Quality Control System (QCS), a current ABB DCS, and variable speed drives will be upgraded to leverage new technological advancements and digital integrations. This upgrade will pave the way for Neopak to achieve optimal efficiency, productivity and consistency through smart manufacturing.

Since its construction between 2007 and 2009, Neopak’s PM3 has been operational for over 15 years, with recent process adjustments boosting production to approximately 85 000 tons per annum. With ABB’s upgrade, Neopak expects to enhance production efficiency and product quality significantly, enabling the mill to meet rising market demands for essential materials, while upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Looking ahead, Neopak’s future digital operations will emphasise advanced process control, cyber security and increased accuracy and efficiency across the entire machine and process. ABB has been tasked with defining a strategic digital roadmap for Neopak, facilitating a phased implementation of industry-leading digital solutions tailored for the pulp and paper sector, including enhanced cyber security and advanced process control (APC). Designed for peak performance, the ABB Ability System 800xA DCS will empower Neopak to adopt sophisticated control strategies and automation techniques, ensuring long-term operational efficiency.

“ABB is a champion for the South African pulp and paper industry and a trusted partner in our business, consistently delivering solutions that expand the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Nitesh Singh, operational director at Neopak. “Expanding our partnership with them is a natural step towards achieving our digitalisation goals. Their digital toolkit, complemented by extensive industry expertise, is helping us unlock smart manufacturing at Neopak.”

“We believe it is vital to support Neopak in the next stages of its journey towards smart manufacturing,” said Arvin Ramjee, account manager, ABB Pulp and Paper, South Africa. “This project demonstrates ABB’s commitment to supporting manufacturers globally in achieving their digitalisation objectives and optimising operations for sustained success.”

System 800xA integrates with various process components, streamlining operations and optimising production schedules. This, along with the critical next stages of Neopak’s digital transformation journey will result in increased efficiency and throughput for the manufacturer, alongside significant improvements in yield and paper quality. Additionally, the APC capabilities enable more precise management of the paper machine, leading to reduced waste. The system also fosters streamlined operations through a centralised platform, simplifying process monitoring and control for operators. This empowers them to make informed decisions and respond quickly to process variations.

The upgraded process controls and automation strategies will position Neopak for long-term success while also granting them the flexibility to seamlessly integrate ABB’s digital solutions for future optimisation. The project commissioning is expected to be completed in Q3, 2025.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalisation expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’.

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalises industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner.

For more information contact Martin Van Zyl, ABB, +27 10 202 5612 , martin.van-zyl@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/za

Credit(s)

ABB South Africa





