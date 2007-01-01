Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

South African paper producer partners with ABB

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Neopak, a leading manufacturer of containerboard and paper products, has renewed its partnership with global technology company, ABB to upgrade the existing automation system at its paper mill in Rosslyn, Pretoria. The mill produces a variety of paper grades, including high-performance recycled liner and fluting, paper bags, core board and plasterboard – essential materials for local industry applications such as building hardware, converters and corrugators for packaging.

ABB will provide its latest ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) for the mill’s Paper Machine 3 (PM3). The existing system which includes the ABB Quality Control System (QCS), a current ABB DCS, and variable speed drives will be upgraded to leverage new technological advancements and digital integrations. This upgrade will pave the way for Neopak to achieve optimal efficiency, productivity and consistency through smart manufacturing.

Since its construction between 2007 and 2009, Neopak’s PM3 has been operational for over 15 years, with recent process adjustments boosting production to approximately 85 000 tons per annum. With ABB’s upgrade, Neopak expects to enhance production efficiency and product quality significantly, enabling the mill to meet rising market demands for essential materials, while upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Looking ahead, Neopak’s future digital operations will emphasise advanced process control, cyber security and increased accuracy and efficiency across the entire machine and process. ABB has been tasked with defining a strategic digital roadmap for Neopak, facilitating a phased implementation of industry-leading digital solutions tailored for the pulp and paper sector, including enhanced cyber security and advanced process control (APC). Designed for peak performance, the ABB Ability System 800xA DCS will empower Neopak to adopt sophisticated control strategies and automation techniques, ensuring long-term operational efficiency.

“ABB is a champion for the South African pulp and paper industry and a trusted partner in our business, consistently delivering solutions that expand the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Nitesh Singh, operational director at Neopak. “Expanding our partnership with them is a natural step towards achieving our digitalisation goals. Their digital toolkit, complemented by extensive industry expertise, is helping us unlock smart manufacturing at Neopak.”

“We believe it is vital to support Neopak in the next stages of its journey towards smart manufacturing,” said Arvin Ramjee, account manager, ABB Pulp and Paper, South Africa. “This project demonstrates ABB’s commitment to supporting manufacturers globally in achieving their digitalisation objectives and optimising operations for sustained success.”

System 800xA integrates with various process components, streamlining operations and optimising production schedules. This, along with the critical next stages of Neopak’s digital transformation journey will result in increased efficiency and throughput for the manufacturer, alongside significant improvements in yield and paper quality. Additionally, the APC capabilities enable more precise management of the paper machine, leading to reduced waste. The system also fosters streamlined operations through a centralised platform, simplifying process monitoring and control for operators. This empowers them to make informed decisions and respond quickly to process variations.

The upgraded process controls and automation strategies will position Neopak for long-term success while also granting them the flexibility to seamlessly integrate ABB’s digital solutions for future optimisation. The project commissioning is expected to be completed in Q3, 2025.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalisation expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’.

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalises industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner.

For more information contact Martin Van Zyl, ABB, +27 10 202 5612, martin.van-zyl@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Email: contact.center@za.abb.com
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Direct drive with integrated control
Vepac Electronics Motion Control & Drives
The PSD 40 direct drive is a mechatronic system with integrated control, bus interface and absolute measuring system, with no battery required.

Read more...
Sealed split spherical roller bearings slash MTTR by 70%
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF Cooper sealed split spherical roller bearings have a unique split design combined with a robust sealing system. These innovative bearings enable fast, simple, onsite, in-place bearing replacement or repairs even in hard to reach areas.

Read more...
Stub shaft and sealing solutions on ash plant deliver five years of uninterrupted performance
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF South Africa’s stub shaft and sealing solutions, installed on ash plant SSC systems at two power stations, have delivered five years of uninterrupted performance.

Read more...
Controlled shaft support for screw conveyors in harsh operating environments
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Bearings division has expanded its Timken product offering to include split cylindrical hanger units, engineered for screw conveyor shafts operating in demanding environments.

Read more...
Smart, effortless precision bearing installation
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The SKF TMFT 36/PRO from SKF delivers a durable, fast and safe solution for professional bearing installation.

Read more...
Epoxy encapsulant unlocks expansion for motion monitoring specialist
Motion Control & Drives
When Rotech Systems and Encoders’ potting compound was discontinued, it exposed a deeper issue as unreliable supply was already limiting production growth.

Read more...
Belt tension meter drives peak machinery performance
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s belt tension meter is engineered to transform belt tensioning into a process defined by accuracy, reliability and ease of use.

Read more...
DCS for maximum plant efficiency and reliability
ABB South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
ABB has introduced SPR2025, the latest Symphony Plus DCS package release to enable modernisation and efficient performance for the process and power industries.

Read more...
Local assembly and stockholding boost industrial drive solutions
Motion Control & Drives
BMG has strengthened its industrial drive solutions offering with the introduction of locally assembled and stocked Nord MAXXDRIVE XC industrial gear units, a development designed to improve availability, reduce lead times and support high-torque applications in Africa.

Read more...
Sustainable manufacturing
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
ABB’s production facility in Shandong province, China is delivering measurable energy and emissions reductions through the implementation of advanced digital energy management and electrification solutions.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved